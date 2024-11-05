Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus in Delhi

PTI |
Nov 05, 2024 08:49 AM IST

Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Two persons, including a Delhi Police constable, were mowed down by a DTC bus after its driver lost control of the vehicle due to a technical snag near the Monastery Market here, police said on Tuesday.

Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus in Delhi
Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus in Delhi

The Delhi Transport Corporation bus climbed a pavement, collided with a billboard pole before hitting the two men and finally came to a halt after crashing into a road divider on Ring Road on Monday night, they said.

There were no passengers onboard the bus at the time of the incident.

"The green DTC bus, operating on the route from Sarai Kale Khan to Nand Nagari via ISBT, developed some technical snag. Around 10:38 pm, the Police Control Room received multiple calls claiming that the bus had swerved off the road near the Monastery Market, causing extensive damage and leaving two people critically injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said in a statement.

Delhi Police Constable Victor , a resident of Nagaland, and another man, who is yet to be identified, were injured in the incident, the DCP said.

"Constable Victor was on night patrolling duty and left the police station at 9.45 pm. He was riding the PCR motorcycle when the accident took place. After being hit by the bus, he was rushed to Parmanand Hospital in Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead. Victor sustained multiple severe injuries on his head, neck and face," Banthia said.

Victor was posted at Civil Lines police station since June 2023, he said.

The other man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Efforts are underway to establish his identity, he added.

The bus driver, Vinod Kumar , a resident of Ghazipur, has been taken into custody. He did not sustain any injuries in the accident. He was employed with the DTC as a driver since 2010, police said.

There were no passengers onboard the bus at the time of the incident except for a DTC duty officer as the vehicle had reported a breakdown, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //