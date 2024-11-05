New Delhi, Two persons, including a Delhi Police constable, were mowed down by a DTC bus after its driver lost control of the vehicle due to a technical snag near the Monastery Market here, police said on Tuesday. Police constable among two mowed down by DTC bus in Delhi

The Delhi Transport Corporation bus climbed a pavement, collided with a billboard pole before hitting the two men and finally came to a halt after crashing into a road divider on Ring Road on Monday night, they said.

There were no passengers onboard the bus at the time of the incident.

"The green DTC bus, operating on the route from Sarai Kale Khan to Nand Nagari via ISBT, developed some technical snag. Around 10:38 pm, the Police Control Room received multiple calls claiming that the bus had swerved off the road near the Monastery Market, causing extensive damage and leaving two people critically injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia said in a statement.

Delhi Police Constable Victor , a resident of Nagaland, and another man, who is yet to be identified, were injured in the incident, the DCP said.

"Constable Victor was on night patrolling duty and left the police station at 9.45 pm. He was riding the PCR motorcycle when the accident took place. After being hit by the bus, he was rushed to Parmanand Hospital in Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead. Victor sustained multiple severe injuries on his head, neck and face," Banthia said.

Victor was posted at Civil Lines police station since June 2023, he said.

The other man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Efforts are underway to establish his identity, he added.

The bus driver, Vinod Kumar , a resident of Ghazipur, has been taken into custody. He did not sustain any injuries in the accident. He was employed with the DTC as a driver since 2010, police said.

There were no passengers onboard the bus at the time of the incident except for a DTC duty officer as the vehicle had reported a breakdown, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.