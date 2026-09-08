Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat was denied protest nod over BRICS Summit prep, Delhi Police tells HC

The Delhi Police on Monday told Delhi High Court that they had refused permission to Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on September 6, citing security arrangements for the upcoming BRICS Summit scheduled for September 12-13.

Delhi police cited security arrangements for the upcoming BRICS Summit scheduled for September 12-13. (Raj K Raj /HT Photo /Representational)

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The protest was planned against the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. Issued on January 13, the regulations mandate the establishment of Equal Opportunity Centres and Equity Committees in universities, colleges, and deemed-to-be universities to address complaints of discrimination and promote inclusion.

The submission in court was made by additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, appearing for the police, before a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Shekhawat had moved the court challenging the denial.

Karni Sena leader granted limited protest hours

During the hearing, the court directed Shekhawat to file a fresh representation before the police, asking the authorities to decide on it on or before September 14. The direction came after Shekhawat’s counsel informed the bench that the leader had decided to reschedule the protest to September 20.

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{{^usCountry}} The counsel said the decision was taken after justice Amit Mahajan, during a hearing on Thursday last week, suggested that Shekhawat consider changing the date of the proposed demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The counsel said the decision was taken after justice Amit Mahajan, during a hearing on Thursday last week, suggested that Shekhawat consider changing the date of the proposed demonstration. {{/usCountry}}

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“Though the show cause notice refers to the BRICS Summit, on which ground permission was denied for September 6, the petitioner may be permitted to hold the demonstration from 10am to 5pm on September 20. In these circumstances, let the respondents consider the prayer and decide it as per rules. Let a fresh application be placed before the authority, which will be decided expeditiously within a week, on or before September 14,” the court said in its order.

Also Read I Delhi schools to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit

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The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 framework traces its origins to a petition filed before the Supreme Court in August 2019 seeking stronger safeguards against discrimination in higher education. While the regulations were welcomed by several marginalised student groups, they faced opposition from upper-caste organisations and students, who argued that certain provisions were vaguely worded and could be misused.

In January, the Supreme Court stayed the operation of the regulations, observing that the framework was capable of dividing society and could have “dangerous impacts” if exploited by mischievous elements. On August 20, the Centre told the top court that it was reconsidering the regulations.