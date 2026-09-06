Delhi schools to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit

"All offices and schools under the directorate of education (including government aided and unaided recognised private schools) shall observe holiday on September 11, 2026," the order dated September 5 signed by additional direction of education Vikas Kalia stated.

The Delhi government has announced that all schools —government, government-aided and private—will remain closed on September 11 in view of the BRICS Summit . In an order issued on Saturday, the Directorate of Education said all schools and offices under its jurisdiction will observe a holiday in compliance with an earlier directive issued by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government.

The 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13. The summit is expected to bring together leaders from around 30 BRICS member and partner countries, along with heads of international organisations and business representatives. HT had earlier reported that Central, PSU and Delhi government offices will remain closed on September 11, while the following two days fall on the weekend.

In view of the summit, traffic movement is expected to be affected at 22 diversion points across more than 35 roads, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiarpur Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Joseph Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

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To manage traffic and redirect vehicles at these diversion points, the Delhi Police has issued a list of alternate routes. At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, vehicles heading towards East and South Delhi will be diverted via BSZ Marg and IP Marg. Those travelling towards Central, North and West Delhi will be diverted via BSZ Marg and Delhi Gate. For New Delhi and Connaught Place, the designated diversion route is via Sikandra Road. Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will be prohibited routes at this point.