BRICS Summit 2026: Traffic restrictions imposed across Delhi today for motorcade rehearsal

Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory for Sunday’s motorcade rehearsal for the September 11-13 BRICS Summit in New Delhi. From ITO crossing, commercial vehicles will remain prohibited and have been advised to use IP Marg, DDU Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. (HT Photo/Representational)

The rehearsal will begin at 9 am and continue till 10 pm. During the time, two diversion points and over 35 roads will remain affected.

Affected areas According to the advisory, the affected roads or areas include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig. Hoshiarpur Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg and Shanti Path.

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Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Bros Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg will also remain affected.

The police have advised commuters from Tilak Marg to take Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Sikandara Road to reach Connaught Place. Traffic on Mathura Road and Tilak Marg will remain prohibited.

From ITO crossing, commercial vehicles will remain prohibited and have been advised to use IP Marg, DDU Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Diversion points Diversions will also take place at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Panchkuiyan, Minto and Barakhamba Roads.

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Traffic at Patel Chowk towards Sansad Marg will be prohibited. However, Ashoka Road will remain open.

Bhairon Road, Mandi House, Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, and Copernicus Marg will remain affected.

For New Delhi Railway Station, the route will be ISBT Kashmere Gate - Boulevard Road - Rani Jhansi Marg - Panchkuian Road.

The advisory states that for Old Delhi Railway Station, commuters should follow the route: ISBT Kashmere Gate - Ring Road - Hanuman Mandir - SP Mukherjee Marg.

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the route is AIIMS - Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Mathura Road.

For Indira Gandhi International Airport, the open route will be via Ring Road, AIIMS, Moti Bagh, Shankar Vihar flyover, NH 48 and Mahipalpur flyover.

Delhi Police has advised commuters to use the metro wherever possible.