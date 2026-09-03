Traffic likely to be hit in parts of Delhi amid metro, flyover and drainage works – Check routes to avoid
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert warning commuters of slow traffic at several locations due to ongoing infrastructure work.
The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday evening issued an advisory about possible slow traffic at several locations across the national capital in view of the ongoing infrastructure work, particularly during peak hours.
In a post on X, the traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.
Also Read | Delhi traffic curbs from Sept 10 for BRICS
Traffic alert in Delhi - What routes will be affected?
Traffic movement is likely to be affected at the following stretches:
- MB Road - Saket G-Block–Pul Prahladpur: DMRC work is underway.
- Outer Ring Road - Modi Mill–Savitri Cinema: Flyover construction work may affect traffic.
- MB Road - Lado Sarai–Pul Prahladpur: PWD drainage/pre-cast RCC box drain work is ongoing.
- MB Road - Khanpur–Vayusenabad, near Batra Hospital: Commuters may witness slow traffic.
- BRT Corridor - Sadiq Nagar–Sheikh Sarai: DMRC work is underway.
- Anand Pur Dham, Karala–Brahmshakti Hospital, Rohini: Drainage work may affect traffic movement.
Also Read | Central govt offices in Delhi to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit
Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to prefer the metro or public transport wherever feasible and avoid the affected stretches during peak hours, if possible.
The police also urged the public to follow lane discipline, avoid unnecessary lane changes, and not to use the wrong side or footpaths to bypass congestion.
Furthermore, commuters have also been advised to keep intersections and U-turns clear, and follow the directions of traffic personnel.
Also Read | Delhi to see traffic diversions for Janmashtami Shobha Yatra tomorrow | Check alternate routes here
Delhi traffic alert for BRICS Summit
Senior Delhi Traffic Police officers on Thursday held a meeting with the Bar Associations of the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and Patiala House Court and briefed them about traffic and parking arrangements for the upcoming BRICS Summit, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.
The representatives of the three Bar Associations were reportedly informed about the traffic management plans and specific parking arrangements.
The BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, is likely to bring increased traffic movement and security-related management requirements in the national capital.
Officials cited in the report said that the officers assured the representatives that arrangements had been made to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around the Supreme Court, high court and Patiala house court.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More
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