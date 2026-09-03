Traffic likely to be hit in parts of Delhi amid metro, flyover and drainage works – Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday evening issued an advisory about possible slow traffic at several locations across the national capital in view of the ongoing infrastructure work, particularly during peak hours. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time. (Representative Image (Raj K Raj/HT)) In a post on X, the traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Also Read | Delhi traffic curbs from Sept 10 for BRICS

Traffic alert in Delhi - What routes will be affected? Traffic movement is likely to be affected at the following stretches: MB Road - Saket G-Block–Pul Prahladpur: DMRC work is underway.

Outer Ring Road - Modi Mill–Savitri Cinema: Flyover construction work may affect traffic.

MB Road - Lado Sarai–Pul Prahladpur: PWD drainage/pre-cast RCC box drain work is ongoing.

MB Road - Khanpur–Vayusenabad, near Batra Hospital: Commuters may witness slow traffic.

BRT Corridor - Sadiq Nagar–Sheikh Sarai: DMRC work is underway.

Anand Pur Dham, Karala–Brahmshakti Hospital, Rohini: Drainage work may affect traffic movement. Also Read | Central govt offices in Delhi to remain closed on September 11 for BRICS Summit Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to prefer the metro or public transport wherever feasible and avoid the affected stretches during peak hours, if possible. The police also urged the public to follow lane discipline, avoid unnecessary lane changes, and not to use the wrong side or footpaths to bypass congestion. Furthermore, commuters have also been advised to keep intersections and U-turns clear, and follow the directions of traffic personnel.