Delhi to see traffic diversions for Janmashtami Shobha Yatra tomorrow | Check alternate routes here
In a post on X, Delhi traffic police noted that over 2,000 devotees, along with raths and jhankis, are likely to participate in the procession.
Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning that traffic in the Paharganj area is likely to be heavy and slow from 10 am onwards on Thursday, September 3, due to the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Shobha Yatra.
Also Read | Janmashtami 2026: Date, puja timings and the astrological significance of Krishna’s birth
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the traffic police noted that over 2,000 devotees, along with raths and jhankis, are likely to participate in the procession.
"In view of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Shobha Yatra scheduled on 03.09.2026 (Thursday) from 10:00 AM onwards in Paharganj area, traffic movement is likely to remain heavy and slow on Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Panchkuiya Road and adjoining stretches," the police posted.
In the advisory, the authorities urged the commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the affected stretches wherever possible.
Also Read | Janmashtami 2026: Where to meet Govinda, from AI Krishna leela and bhajan clubbing to handi breaking and melas in Delhi
In particular, motorists have been advised to avoid DBG Road and Ajmal Khan Road between 1 pm and 7 pm and use alternative routes such as Faiz Road and Minto Road, depending on their destination and traffic conditions.
"Motorists are requested to follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed on duty and comply with traffic signs and regulations," it added.
Also Read | Delhi traffic police issues 7,298 challans to e-rickshaws for traffic violations
Police issue security guidelines for Janmashtami at Birla Mandir
Police on Wednesday said that security and traffic arrangements have been put in place at Laxmi Narain Mandir, popularly known as Birla Mandir, in central Delhi ahead of Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on September 4, according to news agency PTI.
Devotees visiting the main temple will be allowed to enter through Mandir Marg, which can be accessed from Kali Bari Marg or Peshwa Road.
Police also said that the temple authorities have arranged facilities for depositing footwear near Kali Bari Marg and beside the Hindu Maha Sabha office on Peshwa Road.
Janmashtami 2026
The annual Mangala Aarti at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Janmashtami, which is performed shortly after midnight, will be live-streamed for the first time this year, PTI reported earlier, citing offici.
Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 4.
(with inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.