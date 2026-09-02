Delhi to see traffic diversions for Janmashtami Shobha Yatra tomorrow | Check alternate routes here

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory warning that traffic in the Paharganj area is likely to be heavy and slow from 10 am onwards on Thursday, September 3, due to the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Shobha Yatra. In the advisory, Delhi traffic police urged the commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the affected stretches wherever possible. (Representative Image (Sanchit Khanna/HT))

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the traffic police noted that over 2,000 devotees, along with raths and jhankis, are likely to participate in the procession.

"In view of the Shri Krishna Janmashtami Shobha Yatra scheduled on 03.09.2026 (Thursday) from 10:00 AM onwards in Paharganj area, traffic movement is likely to remain heavy and slow on Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Panchkuiya Road and adjoining stretches," the police posted.

In the advisory, the authorities urged the commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the affected stretches wherever possible.

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In particular, motorists have been advised to avoid DBG Road and Ajmal Khan Road between 1 pm and 7 pm and use alternative routes such as Faiz Road and Minto Road, depending on their destination and traffic conditions.

"Motorists are requested to follow the directions of traffic police personnel deployed on duty and comply with traffic signs and regulations," it added.