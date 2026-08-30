Janmashtami 2026: Date, puja timings and the astrological significance of Krishna’s birth

Krishna Janmashtami, the Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, will be observed on Friday, September 4, 2026. Devotees traditionally observe a fast and stay awake until midnight, when Krishna’s birth is believed to have taken place. Jamnastami 2026. (Pinterest)

According to Drik Panchang, the Nishita Puja Muhurat will be from 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM on September 4. The midnight moment falls at 11:36 PM.

Also Read Sturgeon Moon 2026: Date, timings and what it means in spirituality

Janmashtami 2026 date and timings According to Drik Panchang these are the following timings:

Ashtami Tithi begins: September 4 at 2:25 AM.

Ashtami Tithi ends: September 5 at 12:13 AM.

Rohini Nakshatra begins: September 4 at 12:29 AM.

Rohini Nakshatra ends: September 4 at 11:04 PM.

Nishita Puja Timings : 11:13 PM to 11:59 PM.

Midnight moment: 11:36 PM.

However, according to Drik Panchang, fasting and Parana practices can vary by tradition. Devotees who follow the ISKCON method break the fast after sunrise when the required tithi and nakshatra conditions have passed.

The spiritual meaning of Janmashtami Beyond the rituals and timings, Janmashtami is also a time for devotees to reflect on Krishna's teachings and life.

For many spiritual seekers, Krishna represents devotion, wisdom and the ability to act without becoming completely attached to the result. The festival can therefore become more than a midnight celebration. It can be a moment to pause, pray and reflect on how you respond to difficult situations in your own life.

As September 4 approaches, you can observe Janmashtami through prayer, devotional music, fasting or simply by learning more about Krishna's teachings.

Also Read Rakhi Purnima 2026: Why this Full Moon is considered spiritually significant, according to an expert

Astrological significance of Janmastami: In traditional Hindu astrology, Ashtami Tithi and Rohini Nakshatra are considered important for Janmashtami. Lord Krishna is traditionally believed to have been born under Rohini Nakshatra on the eighth lunar day, known as Ashtami. According to Drik Panchang, Rohini Nakshatra will continue until 11:04 PM on September 4, while Ashtami Tithi will end at 12:13 AM on September 5 in Kolkata.

In Jyotish, Rohini is associated with the Moon and is traditionally associated with growth, beauty, and nourishment. These are traditional astrological beliefs, not scientific findings. The timing is also important because devotees traditionally celebrate Krishna's birth around midnight, during Nishita Kaal.