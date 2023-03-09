Police probe rules out foul play in Satish Kaushik’s death

Actor, filmmaker Satish Kaushik was on his way to a hospital in Gurguram after complaining of uneasiness when he suffered a heart attack and died, the Delhi Police said on Thursday citing the post-mortem report.

The police said Satish Kaushik was staying at a friend’s farmhouse in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan. (ANI)

The police said Kaushik was staying at a friend’s farmhouse in south-west Delhi’s Bijwasan. “After attending a party, he complained of acidity and mild chest pain. Kaushik, who was accompanied by his personal security staff and secretary, was given Digene tablets. But when the problem persisted, he was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.

He further said that a post-mortem examination was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, which confirmed heart attack as the cause of death, and ruled out any foul play.

Police said they investigated the matter and spoke to the owner of the farmhouse, the actor’s personal security staff and private secretary, to ascertain the sequence of events. “Whenever the death of a prominent person is reported, we carry out routine proceedings under CrPC Section 174. It is aimed at ascertaining whether the death is natural or unnatural,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Manoj C.

Meanwhile, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital officials also confirmed that the veteran actor died of a heart attack. “There were no marks on the body that would indicate any foul play,” said senior doctor aware of the autopsy details.