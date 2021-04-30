Police to create dedicated lane for emergency vehicles, hearse vans

To facilitate the speedier movement of oxygen tankers and emergency vehicles such as ambulances, hearse vans and those carrying oxygen cylinders within the city, as well as those coming from neighbouring states, the Delhi Police on Thursday asked all police stations to create dedicated lanes on roads, near police checkpoints.

The directions were issued by the city police chief SN Shrivastava who also used his official Twitter handle to post the update and explain why the step was taken. These dedicated lanes are being created only near major vehicle checkpoints set up by police to verify motorists and prosecute those found violating the ongoing curfew (lockdown) orders.

“All police stations in Delhi have been directed to dedicate a lane, on the extreme left of the road, for ambulances and other emergency vehicles, including oxygen tankers and those carrying cylinders (in emergency). This is being done to facilitate their smooth movement, even as lockdown violators are prosecuted on the (remaining) regular lanes,” Shrivastava, who also tweeted about the step along with an image of the dedicated lane around 2.30pm on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA’s) curfew guidelines, only exempted vehicles or those having valid movement e-passes are allowed to ply on Delhi roads. The new arrangement is in addition to the green corridor that the police are providing to oxygen tankers coming from other states or via airports.

A senior police officer privy to the development said, on condition of anonymity, that the police chief’s direction came after he made a field visit on Wednesday, during which he saw firsthand the jams at several police checkpoints as motorists were stopped by police personnel to check their movement passes.

Shrivastava and other officers observed that such jams may also be delaying the movement of emergency vehicles and oxygen tankers.

“The chief later issued directions to all police stations in Delhi for creating a separate lane on the left side of the road near each checkpoint for such emergency vehicles and those that carry oxygen,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Ingit Pratap Singh said the personnel deployed at checkpoints have been asked to put up large visible signage, demarking the dedicated lane, so that drivers of emergency vehicles and oxygen carrying vehicles can see them from a distance and accordingly move their vehicles into the dedicated lane.

“The personnel present there will also signal the drivers to use the dedicated lanes to avoid any congestion at the picket,” said DCP Singh.