Watch | Police van stuck in waterlogged road near Kashmere Gate in Delhi

Delhi continues to witness heavy rains along with waterlogging issues. In videos that went viral on social media, people were seen wading through the waterlogged streets. Underpasses were flooded and movement through them was restricted.

A police van seen stuck in a waterlogged road in Delhi.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one such video posted by news agency ANI, a police van was seen stuck in a flooded road near the Kashmere Gate area in Delhi. The vehicle seemed empty with police personnel having evacuated from it.

In another video, a rickshaw puller was seen peddling through chest-deep water in the area near Red Fort. The national capital is now on extreme flood alert with water levels of Yamuna at an all-time high of 208.6 metres. Low-lying areas in Delhi have been submerged and the chief minister has announced that schools will remain shut in these areas.

What led to the waterlogging

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides the rise in the water levels in Yamuna, there are other reasons for the current flood situation in the national capital. Officials of the Central Water Commission have said that water released from the Hanthnikund barrage took less time to reach Delhi this year. "We noticed that the water released from the Hathnikund barrage took less time to reach Delhi compared to previous years…Earlier, the water would have had more space to flow. Now, it passes through a constricted cross-section," a CWC official said.

READ | Rain in Delhi crosses 300mm threshold in just 11 days in July: IMD

High siltation in the riverbed is seen as another factor that contributed to the flooding in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognisance of the matter, CM Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “The water level of Yamuna is increasing continuously. Now the water has reached 208.46m. Due to the rising water level, the Yamuna has come on the roads around it. You are requested not to go on these routes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, Delhi experienced its wettest July in the last 40 years.