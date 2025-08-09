Policy soon to regulate borewells, Delhi assembly told

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is setting up an enforcement team to curb illegal borewells across the city and will soon introduce a clear, practical policy for their regularisation. The policy, he said, will address the broader issues of the water crisis, borewell sealing, and water supply problems in unauthorized colonies. Speaking in the Delhi assembly, Singh said that while borewells are being sealed in line with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines, the proposed policy will allow for their regularisation where appropriate. (Handout)

His remarks came in response to concerns over falling groundwater levels raised by BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan.

“The current situation in Delhi is the result of 11 years of negligence. Abruptly shutting all borewells is not practical,” the minister said. “Action is ongoing against those selling water from borewells. An enforcement team is being formed to monitor commercial establishments such as hotels and impose penalties where necessary.”

Responding to BJP MLA Chandan Chaudhary’s questions about the water crisis and pipeline leakage in Sangam Vihar, Singh said a ₹7 crore pipeline project was executed in the area but never became operational due to leakage. “Now, officials are seeking an additional ₹4 crore to repair it — an example of the sheer negligence of the previous administration,” he said.

