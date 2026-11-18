Even as dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and garbage, along with activities such as illegal parking remain a threat for the eco-sensitive Yamuna’s floodplains in the national capital, the Delhi government data on punitive challans issued by the city’s agencies between 2018-2026 shows that the penalty recovery from violators stands at abysmal rate. The figure gains relevance after the Supreme Court earlier this week directed that states, Union territories, and even individual districts, should be fined if the quality of Yamuna water deteriorates.

The DDA said it reclaimed 35.60 acres of floodplain land in 2025-26 and removed encroachments from another 8.15 acres since April 2026. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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According to a Delhi government’s action taken report on protection of floodplains between 2018-2026, 4,263 challans regarding such violations have been issued with penalty amount of ₹8,54,15,000 while the recovery amount currently stands at ₹1,60,99,500 — around 18.84% of the penalties imposed.

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Also read: ‘Should be held accountable, penalised’: SC warns states, UTs and districts of fines over Yamuna pollution

Challans peaked in 2023

The number of challans issued peaked at 1,255 in 2023 and it has since been on decline.

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{{^usCountry}} The report says that one challan was issued in 2018 amounting to ₹50,000; 186 challans in 2019 amounting to ₹90.4 lakh; 54 challans worth ₹21.3 lakh in 2020; 776 challans worth ₹1.22 crore in 2021; 1,167 challans worth ₹2.75 crore in 2022; 1,255 challans worth ₹1.29 crore in 2023; 582 challans worth ₹1.66 crore in 2024; and 220 challans worth ₹44.7 lakh in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report says that one challan was issued in 2018 amounting to ₹50,000; 186 challans in 2019 amounting to ₹90.4 lakh; 54 challans worth ₹21.3 lakh in 2020; 776 challans worth ₹1.22 crore in 2021; 1,167 challans worth ₹2.75 crore in 2022; 1,255 challans worth ₹1.29 crore in 2023; 582 challans worth ₹1.66 crore in 2024; and 220 challans worth ₹44.7 lakh in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Only 22 challans have been issued in 2026 with compensation amount of ₹2,45,000 with none recovered, according to the report dated October 2026.

A government official said that fine recovery is an ongoing process and heavier penalties are imposed in case of unwarranted delays.

Also read: Pollution in Yamuna increased despite huge expenditure on cleaning: Supreme Court

Enforcement and floodplain cleanup

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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is expected to control illegal activities for the protection of the floodplains. The agency did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

DDA, on its part, has deployed 369 security guards in three shifts at vulnerable points, with three patrolling vehicles in the Yamuna flood plain area from Wazirabad barrage to Okhla barrage, the agency said in a report submitted to central government regarding status on the water sector and the Yamuna.

About 35.60 acres of land has been reclaimed in 2025-26 and 8.15 acre of land is reclaimed as well as encroachment from reclaimed land has also been removed since April 2026.1,26,245 metric tons of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and 4,998 metric tonnes of garbage lying on floodplains has been lifted, officials said. The report did not clarify the extent of the encroachment.

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Also read: Microplastics, 'cocktail' of hazardous chemicals in Delhi's Yamuna, flags study

Recovery remains low for other environmental penalties

Similarly, the track record of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and revenue department remains poor in the environmental compensation recovery for illegal extraction of ground water. More than 15,962 illegal borewells have been sealed by the revenue department of environmental compensation of ₹70.6 crore imposed by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), but recovery remains less than 2%, officials said.

Penalties on CETPs for wastewater treatment

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The track record also remains poor in case of fines imposed on Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETPs) for treatment of waste water from industrial areas. Of the 28 planned industrial areas in the national capital, only 13 CETPs have been installed to treat industrial waste. The remaining areas dispose of their waste into stormwater drains, which eventually flow into the Yamuna River, significantly contributing to its pollution.

Environmental compensation of ₹24.34 crores has been imposed by DPCC on the 11 CETP Societies and Operators of CETPs for not meeting the prescribed standards in the past, the report states, adding that the CETP Societies of Okhla, SMA, Mayapuri, Mangolpuri, GTK Road, Naraina, Jhilmil & Lawrence Road in the court against these fines and cases are at various stages.

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Also read: Delhi Police arrests BSP worker who posted videos of dead fish in the Yamuna

Bhim Singh Rawat, Yamuna activist and member of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) said, “Sometimes the reason behind low recovery may be the legal remedy available to the defaulting party but the administration also has a negligent and lethargic attitude. We need coordinated efforts between the police, revenue department and agencies to create a deterrent.”