Portion of gateway to iconic Katra Neel in Chandni Chowk collapses

A portion of the gateway leading to Chandni Chowk’s Katra Neel collapsed on Friday morning. While no one was injured in the incident that took place around 9:30 am, resident welfare association (RWA) members and locals said that a tragedy was averted in the area that sees heavy footfall.

Anil Pershad, one of the owners of Chandni Chowk’s Chunnamal Haveli that stands adjacent to the gateway, and vice-president of the Katra Neel RWA, said the gate collapsed at around 9:30am.

Harish Mehra, the RWA president, said the association has been writing to the municipal corporation, police and other stakeholders such as the local legislator for many years, seeking an intervention for the gate’s conservation. “Authorities should step in and enquire about the reasons behind the collapse and proactively take steps for its repair and conservation. The gateway leads to three schools. People including children, mothers, senior citizens, and hordes of people commute through the gateway. On a daily basis, over a lakh people cross the gateway,” he said.

The gateway dates back to the 19th century, according to INTACH’s a listing by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), and comprises of a single bay with a pointed-arched opening that leads to the Katra Neel cloth market. The structure is listed in a list of 775 heritage sites under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi notified in 2010.

Locals say that the gateway witnessed revolts during the country’s freedom struggle, particularly during the Quit India movement in 1942. A board that identifies the gateway as “Katra Neel Inqualabi Darwaza” also hangs precariously on the gateway. Following Friday morning’s incident, the area around the gateway was cordoned off and traffic through the gateway restricted. Residents say that the gateway has not seen any conservation efforts despite appeals and is deteriorating with each passing day.

Pershad said while the RWA was willing to take necessary steps to preserve the gateway, it would require the involvement of heritage experts. “Such buildings are fragile and need the involvement of heritage experts and agencies. As part of the second phase of the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project, facade improvement needs to be undertaken by the agencies involved. We don’t know when the process will start,” said Pershad.

Historian and author Swapna Liddle said the incident was unfortunate and highlighted the need to protect the cultural markers of the city. “The gateway is an important landmark. It is associated with the national movement and occupies an important place in the city’s history. It serves as a memorial in popular memory and should be taken care of by appropriate agencies,” said Liddle.