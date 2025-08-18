Previous govts repeatedly deceived Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday slammed the “previous” Delhi government for obstructing the city’s development by preventing central government benefits from reaching people. Gupta was speaking at a public gathering after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi sections of Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II on Sunday. CM Rekha Gupta said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Delhi has received support in the form of various schemes over the last decade.(Hindustan Times)

“The previous governments repeatedly deceived Delhi, and due to petty politics, prevented the benefits of central government schemes and support from reaching people. Schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission never reached the citizens of Delhi. Previous governments, driven by narrow self-interest, turned their back on the people and deliberately stalled development. However, PM Shri Modi Ji never turned his back on Delhi, never discriminated, nor bowed to pressure,” CM Gupta said.

In response, the AAP leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing government machinery by forcing sanitation workers and teachers to attend PM Modi’s rally under the pretext of official duty. “On Sunday morning, our poor Dalit sanitation workers in Delhi were called in the name of duty. Now they are being packed into buses and taken to PM Modi’s rally. This is the real face of the BJP,” former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi said in a post on X.

The CM said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Delhi has received support in the form of various schemes over the last decade. “These schemes and this assistance were never fully implemented by the previous government, but even so, the Centre’s contribution continues to play a historic role in strengthening Delhi’s infrastructure,” she said.

“The inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II will give new wings to Delhi’s speed. Who would have thought that the journey from Singhu Border to the airport could be completed in just 40 minutes? Who would have imagined that the dreaded traffic jams of Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-8 could be overcome so smoothly?,” she added.

Slamming the BJP for “cheap politics”, Atishi said, “BJP is openly insulting Dalit sanitation workers. Forcing them under the guise of work and sending them to rallies is illegal and inhuman. MCD commissioner Ashwini Kumar should also face action. BJP has deceived the people of Delhi as well.”