How key routes via UER-II and Dwarka Expressway will help commuters in Delhi-NCR and beyond | Details and benefits

Key road routes cutting traffic congestion and travel time opened on Sunday in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) — the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and two sections of the Dwarka Expressway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated these on Sunday. An official briefs PM Narendra Modi and road transport minister Nitin Gadkari about the new routes; CMs Rekha Gupta and Nayab Singh Saini, of Delhi and Haryana respectively, are also seen. (HT Photo)

What's UER-II and why it matters

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads, besides congestion points such as Mukarba Chowk and Dhaula Kuan, and on the NH-09.

UER-II measures 75.7 kilomeres and is essentially designed as Delhi’s third Ring Road. It will thus provide direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat in Haryana from west and south Delhi.

For commuters on the Delhi-Chandigarh route, and further, this will cut travel time. For industry, this will prove to be a major boost, bringing down cost of transport within the National Capital Region and beyond.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), these four packages of UER-II connect Mahipalpur near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi, to Alipur in North Delhi, linking up with routes to Haryana, Punjab and further.

It is part of a corridor that will in future connect five major NCR expressways: Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Meerut, Noida-Greater Noida, DND-Faridabad, and Yamuna Expressway. Of the UER-II, 54.21 km is in Delhi and 21.5 km in Haryana. The project cost is ₹ 6,445 crore.

How will Dwarka Expressway's newly-opened sections help?

Phases three and four of the Dwarka Expressway were also opened by PM Modi at the function in Rohini on Sunday afternoon.