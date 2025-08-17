New routes bring hope for boom in realty, smoother NCR commute with UER-2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new 75.71-kilometre ring road on Sunday that people in Gurugram and adjoining regions hope will ease traffic congestion around Delhi, and boost development in a new part of the sprawling but congested National Capital Region (NCR). Together with the Dwarka Expressway, the project is being billed as a game-changer that could ease traffic on NH-48 and boost access to Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) spans 54.21km in Delhi and 21.50km in Haryana, running from NH-44 in Alipur through Bawana, Rohini, Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka before ending at NH-48 near Mahipalpur.

Built by the National Highways Authority of India, the expressway connects to the Dwarka Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Officials say it will reduce travel times between Delhi and neighbouring cities whilst diverting freight traffic away from the city centre.

Together with the Dwarka Expressway, the project is being billed as a game-changer that could ease traffic on NH-48 and boost access to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A senior Gurugram traffic police officer said the new corridor is expected to directly benefit local commuters. “UER-II will cut travel time between Gurugram and outer Delhi by offering an alternative to NH-48 and Sohna Road. With freight traffic diverted from central Delhi, the expressway will also ease peak-hour congestion for thousands of daily commuters heading towards IGI Airport and Dwarka,” the officer said.

The corridor includes 190 surveillance cameras and AI-enabled incident detection systems. Officials said the enforcement system is under trial and will begin issuing fines within two weeks.

Sunil Sareen, a resident of Imperial Garden in Sector 102 and deputy convener of the Dwarka Expressway Group Development Authority (DXPGDA), said, “The inauguration of UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway is a landmark moment for residents who have waited years for this project. The new connectivity will not only shorten travel time but also bring world-class infrastructure to our doorstep. For residents, it means safer roads, better quality of life, and rising property values; for the region, it signals the start of a new era of growth and opportunity.”

The new expressway has already triggered significant real estate activity. Data from Square Yards shows nearly 45,000 housing units were launched along the corridor over the past decade, with 20,000-22,000 already completed.

Property prices in the luxury segment currently range between ₹15,000-17,000 per square foot. Some developers predict further increases once the road opens.

“Areas like Dwarka Expressway and Najafgarh are set to emerge as prime centres for mid- and high-end housing,” said Vishesh Rawat, vice-president of M2K Group.

Industry observers say improved connectivity could benefit logistics and warehousing sectors, though the extent depends on how effectively the new road integrates with existing transport networks.

Vikas Dua, founder and director of Chintamanis, a real estate and jewellery company, said the scale of infrastructure being rolled out would energise logistics, warehousing, and commercial hubs. “This is not just about real estate—it is a connectivity-led growth phase that will shape the region for years to come,” he said.

Robin Mangla of M3M India said reduced travel times between Delhi, Gurugram and cities like Sonepat and Panipat could boost business confidence in smaller urban centres. “This kind of mobility redefines how people and businesses engage with emerging locations,” he said.

The project’s success will largely depend on how well it connects with Delhi’s broader transport infrastructure, including the metro network and existing highways.

Previous ring road projects in and around Delhi have provided temporary relief before reaching capacity as urban development followed the new corridors. Transport experts say sustainable congestion relief requires integrated planning combining road infrastructure with public transport and land use policies.

Navdeep Sardana, founder of Whiteland Corporation, said UER-II will give emerging micro-markets along the corridor much stronger access to Gurugram’s mainstream hubs, spurring both residential and commercial growth. “The Dwarka Expressway corridor, now at the center of this transformation, is rapidly becoming one of NCR’s most promising destinations. Our flagship project, Westin Residences Gurugram in Sector 103, reflects this progress and sets a benchmark for global standards in urban living. With improved connectivity and accessibility, the region is poised to redefine modern city living while unlocking immense investment potential,” he said.

“The inauguration of UER-II and the Delhi stretch of Dwarka Expressway is a transformative chapter in NCR’s growth story. It symbolises India’s commitment to world-class infrastructure while directly fuelling sustainable expansion across housing, retail, and commercial sectors,” Hero Realty CEO Rohit Kishore said.