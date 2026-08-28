Principals will be questioned if students ‘miss’ midday meals: Delhi civic body

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) asked principals of schools run by the agency to ensure that all students avail of the midday meal (MDM), warning that any discrepancy between the attendance and those eating the meal would be treated as “negligence” and in-charges will be held responsible.

The corporation’s education department has allocated an estimated ₹99 crore for the MDM scheme for the 2026–27 academic session. (PTI/ Representational image)

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In an internal communique sent by Anita Naudiyal, the deputy director of education for MCD’s South Zone to schools on August 25, a copy of which was accessed by HT, it was pointed out that online data showed that not all students attending school were taking MDM, and the same “raises questions about the accountability” of in-charges.

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Schools told to explain students skipping MDM

Naudiyal, in the communique, said, “The MDM report submitted by schools will be monitored... If a large number of children are found to be present but have not taken the MDM, the principal will be required to explain the reason on the school letterhead.”

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{{^usCountry}} MDMs are currently provided to 1,497 MCD schools and 41 corporation-aided schools through 18 dedicated kitchens operated by 14 voluntary organisations. The corporation’s education department has allocated an estimated ₹99 crore for the MDM scheme for the 2026–27 academic session. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MDMs are currently provided to 1,497 MCD schools and 41 corporation-aided schools through 18 dedicated kitchens operated by 14 voluntary organisations. The corporation’s education department has allocated an estimated ₹99 crore for the MDM scheme for the 2026–27 academic session. {{/usCountry}}

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Teachers and activists alleged that many students opt out of the MDM for various reasons, including a lack of variety, bland taste and concerns about the quality of the food, and instead choose to bring food from home. MCD’s education committee deputy chairman Amit Kharkhari said that the intention was to ensure school in-charges were at the forefront in encouraging students. “We aren’t going to take any action against them,” Kharkhari said.