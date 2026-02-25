Probe into Tis Hazari court brawl to be over within six weeks, Delhi Police tells high court

The Delhi Police informed the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it is investigating the cross FIRs filed by the parties involved in a brawl during a recent hearing at Tis Hazari courts, and that the probe is likely to conclude within six weeks. The high court has directed the Delhi Police to file a report upon completion of the investigation, in a sealed cover, and to continue providing security to advocate Kumar, who was allegedly attacked during the brawl on February 7. (HT Archive)

The brawl broke out around 10.15am on February 7 during a hearing on a discharge application in a 2011 rape case before the court of additional district judge Harjit Singh Pal. According to the trial court’s order, an unidentified person allegedly slapped the accused’s counsel, advocate Vikas Kumar, triggering the ruckus. The accused’s daughter claimed she was manhandled and injured, while the complainant’s counsel alleged that he was abused and threatened, and that his shirt was torn and stained with blood.

Following the incident, advocate Vikas Kumar mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during the morning session on February 9, seeking protection and asserting that he and his client were attacked. The CJI directed him to place the issue before the chief justice of the Delhi High Court, following which the high court took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

On February 9, the Delhi Police informed the high court that it had received two rival complaints alleging assault and had initiated the process of registering FIRs based on those complaints.

Following these submissions, the high court directed the police to investigate both cross FIRs, provide round-the-clock security to advocate Vikas Kumar, and strengthen security arrangements in all district courts within 24 hours in consultation with the respective principal district and sessions judges.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police, represented by additional standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau, submitted before a bench comprising chief justice DK Upadhyaya, justice V Kameswar Rao, and justice Nitin Sambre that, following the registration of the two FIRs, the investigation had progressed and was nearing completion.

He further informed the court that to strengthen security arrangements in court complexes, the police had constituted a committee under a joint commissioner of police. The deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of the respective areas were directed to hold meetings with the concerned judges. It was also submitted that advocate Vikas Kumar was being provided round-the-clock security.

Considering the submissions, the court directed the Delhi Police to file a report upon completion of the investigation in a sealed cover and to continue providing security to advocate Kumar.

“We accordingly direct that the conclusion of the investigation shall be submitted in a sealed cover before this court and shall not be filed before the concerned court,” the bench said in its order.

The matter will next be heard on April 2.