Processions, feasts, prayers in Delhi mark Ram Temple inauguration

Popular markets and housing colonies in the Capital on Monday and joined the consecration ceremony celebrations in Ayodhya with an array of props and activities — fluorescent saffron flags, life-size cut-outs of Ram Temple, and community meals, prayers and processions. People light diyas at Connaught Place on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The white pillars of C Block in Connaught Place’s inner circle were adorned with saffron flaglets while the entire event was live-streamed at the parking compound. Towards the evening, 125,000 lamps were lit across the market area while prayers and the recitation of the “Sundar Kand path” began in the morning.

“Eleven kilograms of laddoo was distributed as prasad among the market visitors while the lamps were lit in the inner, middle and outer circles to illuminate the market like Diwali,” said Atul Bhargava, who heads the New Delhi Traders Association.

At the upscale Khan Market, traders organised a 24-hour-long “sankeertan”, which culminated at 11am on Monday, after which an hour-long “rath yatra” was also organised within the market. “We undertook an ‘aarti’ along with the ceremony being held in Ayodhya and have lit 4,000 diyas,” said Sanjeev Mehra, who heads the Khan Market Traders’ Association.

Traders’ associations said that nearly 1,500 events were organised across the 700 markets in Delhi with an estimated 5,00,000 lamps being lit. “The demand for accessories and flags related to the Ram Temple increased four-fold and there was a shortage of these decorative items at areas like Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar and Kinari Bazar wholesale markets,” said Brijesh Goyal, who heads the Chamber of Trade and Industries.

Some market associations also organised community meals (langars) and fed the public. “We held four langars in different parts of the market and ‘Hanuman Chalisa path’ was also organised,” said Ashok Marwah, general secretary of the market association at Lajpat Nagar.

At residential colonies too, similar events unfolded. Pankaj Aggarwal, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave said that six different gatherings were organised in the area. “The day started with a ‘havan yajna’ at 10.30am. At three sites, the ‘Sundar Kand’ was recited while the ceremony at Ayodhya was also live-streamed,” said Aggarwal.

Madhuban Enclave IAS Officers Colony in east Delhi organised mega festivities including the lighting of 11,000 diyas, and a cultural programme. Harish Seth, president, Madhuban Mandir Samiti, said that festivities began at 8am followed by cultural programmes by residents of the society.

Delhi Police public relations officer deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suman Nalwa said that no untoward incident was reported from the city. “It was a day of celebration. No untoward incident was reported in Delhi. Security arrangements were already in place in view of Republic Day,” said Nalwa.