New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender and an alleged close associate of the Kala Jathedi-Sampat Nehra gang, who had been absconding for nearly eight years in connection with an attempt to murder and armed robbery case, an official said on Friday.

Proclaimed offender linked to infamous Delhi-NCR gang arrested after 8 years on the run

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The accused, identified as Ravi Malik alias Bhura , was apprehended from Rohini area following a targeted operation based on specific inputs, the officer said.

Malik was wanted in a case registered in 2012 under multiple sections of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, robbery, and assault on public servants, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

He was earlier arrested in the case but was granted bail and later declared a proclaimed offender in 2018 after he failed to appear before the trial court.

According to the police, a team received secret information about Malik's movement near a school in Rohini on April 22. Subsequently, a raiding team laid a trap and apprehended him.

Police said Malik has studied up to Class 12 and initially ran a building material business after his family shifted to Rohini. However, his life took a criminal turn in 2006 following a dispute over an alleged encroachment on his sister's property, during which he opened fire on rivals and was arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} "While in jail, he came in contact with gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and subsequently became an active member of his gang. Between 2009 and 2011, Malik was involved in multiple serious offences, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of a man inside jail premises in 2011 along with other inmates," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "While in jail, he came in contact with gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and subsequently became an active member of his gang. Between 2009 and 2011, Malik was involved in multiple serious offences, including murder, robbery, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of a man inside jail premises in 2011 along with other inmates," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said Malik was declared a bad character of Samaipur Badli police station, and Delhi Police announced a ₹50,000 reward for inputs leading to his arrest in 2012. Later, in 2020, Uttar Pradesh Police declared a ₹1 lakh reward for his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Malik was declared a bad character of Samaipur Badli police station, and Delhi Police announced a ₹50,000 reward for inputs leading to his arrest in 2012. Later, in 2020, Uttar Pradesh Police declared a ₹1 lakh reward for his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Malik was arrested following an encounter in 2012 and remained in jail till 2017. However, after being released on parole, he went into hiding and resumed criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malik was arrested following an encounter in 2012 and remained in jail till 2017. However, after being released on parole, he went into hiding and resumed criminal activities. {{/usCountry}}

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"In 2017, he was involved in a murder linked to a rival gang in Burari, and in 2018, he was again involved in a robbery case in Rani Bagh," police said.

While evading the police, Malik teamed up with another criminal, Shiv Shakti Naydu, and was allegedly involved in a 2020 murder case in Meerut, in which one person was killed and another injured.

He also evaded capture during an encounter in Meerut, despite sustaining multiple bullet injuries.

To evade arrest, Malik frequently changed locations and operated from remote places, including Dehradun. Police said he is also addicted to narcotics, which further aggravated his criminal behaviour.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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