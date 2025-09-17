PWD focuses on crash barriers along Delhi-Noida link road

New Delhi The Delhi-Noida border. (HT Archive)

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to repair and enhance the safety of the Noida Link Road, which connects Akshardham with the Delhi-Noida border, by replacing crash barriers to reduce the risk of fatal accidents.

Officials said ₹1.84 crore has been sanctioned for the project, under which civil and electrical works will be undertaken over the next four months.

“The Noida Link Road facilitates movement of thousands of vehicles every day, with speeds often exceeding 70kmph. Crash barriers act as the first line of defence in minimising the severity of accidents. Along much of the stretch, these are either broken or are missing,” a PWD official said.

Crash barriers, typically made of steel and concrete, are designed to absorb impact and prevent vehicles from veering off the road or into oncoming traffic. Officials said many of the existing barriers along the corridor have either been damaged in past collisions or have reached the end of their structural life.

“The replacement will not only cover the visibly damaged portions but also reinforce weaker stretches, ensuring continuous protection along the road. The work will also include improving night time visibility using retro-reflective installations,” the official said.

Repair work on the busy stretch, however, may slow traffic movement, particularly during the peak hours. The department plans to execute the projects in phases to minimise traffic disruption. Work will likely be scheduled at night or during lean hours, so that traffic diversions are not required, officials said.

“We are preparing a traffic management plan in coordination with Delhi Police to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the construction period. However, no diversions will be needed as per the plan,” the official said.

PWD has launched multiple projects to upgrade flyovers and repair existing roads recently. Officials said that with the monsoon withdrawing, the department has less than two months to start basic repair and maintenance before work is stopped again for the next few months, owing to likely imposition of construction curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to curb pollution in winter.