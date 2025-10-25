PWD plans 3-km flyover on south Delhi's SSN Marg to ease congestion

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct a new 3-km flyover along 100-feet SSN Marg in south Delhi, connecting the Anuvrat Marg traffic signal to the DLF exit. Officials said the department is hiring a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR).

Officials said the proposed flyover is expected to decongest the stretch connecting Anuvrat Marg and the DLF exit, which currently suffers from narrow carriageways, encroachments, and a heavy mix of local and through traffic.

“The minister has asked that a feasibility report be prepared at the earliest. There have been multiple complaints of persistent congestion in Mehrauli and Chhatarpur areas, and urgent steps need to be taken. Along with the flyover construction, Mandi Road is being handed over to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for better maintenance and removal of permanent encroachments,” a PWD official said.

The consultant will be responsible for developing an integrated street and connectivity plan, detailed geometric and structural designs, a cost-benefit analysis, and land acquisition details. The project will also require approvals from civic and environmental authorities, including the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), and the forest department.

The corridor will also serve as a key connector for vehicles heading towards Mehrauli, Saket, and Gurugram.

PWD officials said the study will be part of a broader effort to streamline traffic flows across Delhi’s arterial roads through grade separations, signal-free junctions, and better integration with metro and bus networks.

“The SSN Marg flyover will be an important project in our corridor improvement programme, which seeks to eliminate major choke points and improve last-mile connectivity,” said another department official.

However, the project faces challenges such as land encroachments. While the proposed right of way for the road is 100 feet, the existing width is around 60 feet due to encroachments by farmhouses and commercial developments. This bottleneck causes congestion throughout the day, particularly between Delhi and Gurugram.

A DPR for the road had earlier been submitted to UTTIPEC in 2013, proposing the construction of a bypass. The ₹597-crore project was initially put on hold but was revived in 2023 following approval from UTTIPEC, led by lieutenant governor VK Saxena. The approval also mandated the acquisition of 16.91 hectares of land for the project to move forward.