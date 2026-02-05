PWD plans drain remodelling on Nelson Mandela Road

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to undertake a major drain remodelling project along Nelson Mandela Road in south Delhi expected to improve stormwater management and reduce waterlogging on a key arterial stretch connecting Vasant Kunj with Munirka along Outer Ring Road, officials said. The work will be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹7.55 crore, with an expected deadline of four months. (File picture)

It involves remodelling of an existing stormwater drain from Nelson Mandela Cut to Moti Lal Nehru Camp on the Outer Ring Road, officials said, adding that the work will be carried out at an estimated cost of ₹7.55 crore, with an expected deadline of four months.

“The tender has been floated to hire contractors. We hope to begin construction immediately so that it is completed ahead of monsoon,” the official said.

Under the New Drainage Master Plan 2025, the project is aimed at strengthening stormwater infrastructure along the Outer Ring Road, which frequently experiences waterlogging during monsoon. The stretch serves as a major connector between residential pockets of south Delhi and key traffic corridors, officials added.

Work includes execution of civil works, preparing detailed layout and construction in accordance with approved designs. The agency executing the work will be responsible for preparing and vetting drawings and will be carried out based on Central Public Works Department (CPWD) specifications, Indian Standards codes and the National Building Code.

Officials added that parallel access will be provided at all locations to minimise disruption. Contractors have been instructed to ensure safety measures and protect existing utilities such as sewer lines, water pipelines, electrical and telecom cables, the official said.

PWD officials said that some traffic congestion may be observed, however, steps will be taken to manage the movement.

“We will inform the traffic police about the work. Since the work will be done along one side of the road, no diversion will be needed, but police assistance will be required to manage congestion,” said the official.

The remodelling is expected to improve drainage efficiency along the Outer Ring Road stretch, which has historically been prone to flooding during heavy rainfall, particularly around low-lying sections near Nelson Mandela Road, the official added.