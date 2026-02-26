PWD revamps Sewa app to simplify civic complaint tracking across Delhi

New Delhi: Officials said the redesign aims to reduce processing time and improve coordination between field staff and supervisory engineers.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has revamped its PWD Sewa app, streamlining the process of registering and tracking civic complaints related to roads and public infrastructure across Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the updated application has a simplified interface, enabling residents to lodge complaints about damaged roads, broken footpaths, malfunctioning streetlights and sanitation issues.

“Users can register using basic details, select the relevant complaint category, upload photographs, and pinpoint the location of the issue. Each submission generates a unique reference number, allowing complainants to monitor progress in real time,” said a PWD official aware of the matter.

Officials said the app features a dashboard that displays the status of registered grievances, including whether the complaint has been assigned, is under process, or has been resolved. Residents can view timelines, track movement across departments and receive notifications on status updates. The platform also maintains a history of past complaints and provides an option for feedback after redressal.

Officials said the redesign aims to reduce processing time and improve coordination between field staff and supervisory engineers. Backend integration allows officials to access complaint data, assign tasks to respective divisions and upload action-taken reports, including before-and-after photographs.

“Once a complaint is received, the concerned department will visit the site, resolve the issue and upload pictures. Senior officials will be able to monitor the status of every complaint and question departments for not taking timely action,” said the official.

In addition to the app overhaul, PWD has established an advanced CCTV control room at its headquarters. The facility is equipped for live monitoring of ongoing projects and key infrastructure sites. Officials said there will be 24 hours of monitoring of the feed during monsoon to address waterlogging, especially near underpasses.

Officials stated that the facility will also aid in maintaining records related to project execution and quality checks.

The department said the twin measures are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and enhance service delivery.