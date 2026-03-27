New Delhi, Soon after the Delhi government allocated a budget for several integrated corridors to reduce traffic congestion, the PWD has approved the MB road elevated project in South Delhi, officials said on Friday. PWD to build six-lane elevated corridors on MB Road, work likely to finish in 2 years

The Public Works Department has engaged the Delhi Metro for the construction of a six-lane elevated corridor and underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur road for ₹1,471 crore, to be ready in two years, the official said

"The present road capacity is inadequate to cater to the traffic demand," a PWD official said, adding that the project aims to provide free flow of traffic, save commuters' time, avert traffic jams and save fuel.

This major arterial road is connected to several residential colonies and mixed land use areas such as Pul-Prahladpur, Lalkuan, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur village and Saket in South Delhi, he said.

There is also heavy on-road parking, leading to traffic congestion in the area, officials added.

As the project is coming into alignment with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation . It will be executed by them at the estimated cost of ₹1,471.14 crore, including ₹3.69 crore on tree transplantation, according to the plan.

The proposal includes an elevated road at two locations, an elevated portion corridor from Saket-G block to Sangam Vihar and a second corridor from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul-Prahaladpur, it said.

According to the project plan, "The integrated elevated structures and underpass, subways, and a tunnel will be designed and constructed by DMRC for PWD."

A private firm has carried out a road safety and efficiency study in this regard, it said.

In the second phase, a nearly 2.48 Km six-lane elevated flyover, above the Delhi Metro tunnel, will be constructed from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur.

The PWD is also planning to construct a new road connecting Maa Anandmayee Marg to Harkesh Nagar metro station beneath the metro viaduct. For this, also, a feasibility study has been approved, the officials said.

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