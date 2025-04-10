Quack on the run for 9 years arrested from GK-II house

A 48-year-old woman who posed as an ayurveda “doctor” for five years and caused the death of a pregnant woman during an illegal surgery was allegedly arrested on Tuesday after nine years on the run, police said. The accused caused the death of a pregnant woman during an illegal surgery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Declared a proclaimed offender in 2016, the woman, had vanished after skipping bail in a criminal case registered in 2011. She was finally tracked down in Greater Kailash-2, where she had created a false identity and had started working as a medical caretaker for an elderly man.

The accused, who claimed to be an Ayurveda doctor, had forged a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree. A team led by inspectors Kamal Kumar and Satendra Mohan arrested her after putting her relatives under surveillance.

According to police, she opened an illegal clinic in Vikas Nagar, Ranhola, posing as an ayuvedic practitioner and even set up an operating theatre. The case came to light when a pregnant woman from the area visited the clinic complaining of abdominal pain.

DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said the accused initially administered medicines and discharged the patient. But when the woman returned with worsening symptoms, the accused recommended surgery and operated on her. The woman’s condition deteriorated rapidly and she was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident in 2011 and her clinic was shut down. But after securing bail in 2015, she stopped attending court proceedings and absconded. Investigators said repeated attempts to trace her failed, and she was declared a proclaimed offender.

“For nine years, she managed to evade arrest by leaving the city and cutting contact with her family. Recently, a tip-off suggested she had returned to Delhi,” said a police officer. Surveillance led police to her current location in GK-II, where she was found posing as a nurse. She attempted to flee when approached, but was caught after a brief chase.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that she had worked as a medical assistant at a clinic in Uttam Nagar between 2005 and 2006, learning basic treatment procedures. She later used her savings to forge a degree and opened the clinic in Vikas Nagar, where she treated several pregnant women without any qualifications.

As the case is pending trial, police said her identity is being withheld until a test identification parade (TIP) is completed. The deceased woman’s husband has been contacted to assist in the proceedings.