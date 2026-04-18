...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Rain brings little relief as Delhi logs season’s highest temperature at 41°C

According to the IMD’s data, all weather stations in the city on Friday saw the most weather activity between 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:52 am IST
By Aaditya Khatwani
Advertisement

What began as another hot, sunny day took a turn on Friday afternoon, with cloudy skies and light rain sweeping across Delhi. The brief spell, however, did little to ease the heat, as the city recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with a maximum temperature of 41°C. Air quality also worsened, remaining in the “poor” category for the third consecutive day.

Delhi weather update on April 18.(file photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a “partly cloudy sky, very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) towards afternoon/evening” for Friday.

As cloudy skies persisted, a yellow alert was issued, with the IMD stating in the evening that “moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds of 40 to 60 kmph” was observed at most places over Delhi.

According to the IMD’s data, all weather stations in the city saw the most weather activity between 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Station-wise data showed that during that time period, Palam recorded the most rainfall at 16 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 10.4mm. Both stations had recorded only trace amounts of rainfall earlier in the day, along with Lodhi Road and Aryanagar.

“However, this did not lead to a dip in temperature as pre-monsoon activities usually happen in the late afternoon, and the temperature peaks before that period. These rains need to last for long periods in order to reduce temperature, and since we are expecting the weather system to clear by tomorrow as it moves towards western parts of Uttarakhand, the maximum temperature will continue rising, while the minimum temperature may reduce,” he said.

The IMD forecast for the coming week indicates similar conditions, with the mercury likely to touch 42°C over the weekend. It may dip to 39-41°C early next week before rising again. The minimum temperature is expected to marginally decrease to 20–22°C, fluctuating between 20-24°C.

Delhi weather today

The temperature in Delhi today, on April 18, is 37.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 40.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 05:52 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, April 19, 2026, Delhi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.75 °C and 41.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.With temperatures ranging between 22.05 °C and 40.65 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Delhi AQI today

The AQI in Delhi today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Delhi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
April 19, 202637.91Broken clouds
April 20, 202638.15Overcast clouds
April 21, 202637.81Sky is clear
April 22, 202638.90Sky is clear
April 23, 202639.36Sky is clear
April 24, 202640.32Scattered clouds
April 25, 202640.87Sky is clear

Weather in other cities today

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai31.94 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata34.27 °C Broken clouds
Chennai31.7 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru32.5 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad34.71 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad35.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi37.91 °C Broken clouds

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Rain brings little relief as Delhi logs season’s highest temperature at 41°C
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.