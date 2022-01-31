Rain likely to cloud Delhi’s warm mornings this week, says IMD

The Capital spent a warm and sunny Sunday, as the maximum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office predicted that an active western disturbance is likely to bring widespread rainfall to the northern plains and snowfall in the hills between February 2 and 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it forecasts a drop in the mercury in Delhi on February 3 and 4.

As per the IMD, while Delhi is expected to record a maximum temperature of 23 degrees in the next three days, it could hover between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius on February 3 and 4 as wind speeds touch 30-40 km/hr.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD says peak rainfall activity will occur on February 3rd for Delhi, with a yellow alert currently in place for the Capital.

“Due to the approaching intense western disturbance, minimum temperatures are gradually going to rise over northwest India. The impact of the WD will be felt mainly in the hills and northern areas but on February 3 we can expect light rain in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh as well. The system will move eastwards bringing rain to Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal also. Thereafter there will be a fall in minimum temperatures but it’s very difficult to say if there will be cold wave conditions again. Till the first half of February cold wave conditions can still arise,” said Jenamani.

“We could see light showers across the city on February 3, while a drizzle is expected in parts of Delhi on February 4. Unlike the past western disturbances in January which brought moderate rainfall both times, the intensity of this will be slightly lower. However, we can still expect gusty conditions,” he added.

Delhi meanwhile saw a slight increase in the minimum temperature on Sunday, climbing to 7.5 °C – one degree below the normal mark, up from 5.4°C on Saturday.

Mungeshpur saw the coldest morning, with a temperature of 19.9°C, while Narela was the coldest, with the mercury dropping to 6.5°C.

In its forecast, the weather office said the minimum temperature is likely to hover around the 8-degree mark over the next two days, and could touch 11 degrees by February 3.

This spell of warmer weather has also meant Delhi’s air quality has remained in the ‘poor’ category, not deteriorating too much over the last one week. The capital recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 278 (poor) as per Central Pollution Control Board’s daily 4 pm bulletin on Sunday, a slight increase from Saturday’s reading of 251 (poor).

Agencies forecast air quality to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the next three days as well, before an improvement occurs due to rain.

“The AQI today indicates ‘poor’ air quality and it is likely to remain the same for the next three days (31st, 1st and 2nd) as the prevailing weather conditions are unlikely to change significantly. On 3rd, rainfall is likely to occur along with gusty winds which is expected to improve AQI through wet deposition and strong dispersion,” said Safar, a government air forecasting body.

