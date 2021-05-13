Delhi wakes up to light rain; thunderstorm likely today: IMD

Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed would occur over isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut Rohtak, Panipat and few other places.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with a wind speed of 30-50 kmph would occur over isolated places of Entire Delhi, Rohtak, Panipat, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Bhadra, Adampur, Hissar, Gurugram, Sohana, Nuh, Hansi, Manesar, Kharkhoda, Gulothi, Siyana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jhangirabad, Garhmukteswar, Bijnor, Chapaurala, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 23°C, and the maximum temperature was 37°C -- two degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 129. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 115.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.