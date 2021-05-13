Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi wakes up to light rain; thunderstorm likely today: IMD
delhi news

Delhi wakes up to light rain; thunderstorm likely today: IMD

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed would occur over isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut Rohtak, Panipat and few other places.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with a wind speed of 30-50 kmph would occur over isolated places of Entire Delhi, Rohtak, Panipat, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Bhadra, Adampur, Hissar, Gurugram, Sohana, Nuh, Hansi, Manesar, Kharkhoda, Gulothi, Siyana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jhangirabad, Garhmukteswar, Bijnor, Chapaurala, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

Also Read | Delhi DMs told to set up 186 more jab centres

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 23°C, and the maximum temperature was 37°C -- two degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 129. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 115.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi woke up to light rain on Thursday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed would occur over isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut Rohtak, Panipat and few other places.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with a wind speed of 30-50 kmph would occur over isolated places of Entire Delhi, Rohtak, Panipat, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Bhadra, Adampur, Hissar, Gurugram, Sohana, Nuh, Hansi, Manesar, Kharkhoda, Gulothi, Siyana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jhangirabad, Garhmukteswar, Bijnor, Chapaurala, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,” the IMD said in a tweet.

Also Read | Delhi DMs told to set up 186 more jab centres

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 23°C, and the maximum temperature was 37°C -- two degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 129. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 115.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP