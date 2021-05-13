Delhi DMs told to set up 186 more jab centres

Even as Delhi shut over 100 vaccination centres, meant for people in 18-44 age group for want of Covaxin doses, the government on Wednesday ordered the scaling up of immunisation centres in schools for all categories of beneficiaries. District magistrates have been directed to create an additional 186 vaccination centres, with about 10 vaccination sites at each, officials in the know of the matter said.

The government has also increased the number of shots administered per site per day from 150 to 200, according to a latest order.

“Opening up of 186 more vaccination centres with approx 10 vaccination centres (sites) in addition to existing centres…” read the order by special secretary (health) SM Ali.

Not all the additional sites will be used for immunising those between the ages of 18 to 44 years; the vaccination drive for others (45+ age group, frontline workers, health workers etc) will also be moved to schools as per the order.

“A majority of the existing government centres for the 45+ age group are in Delhi government hospitals and Delhi government dispensaries, and these may be considered for shifting to centres in schools,” the order said.

The immunisation drive for the 18 to 44 age group had started in schools on May 3, instead of hospitals and dispensaries, with a view to avoid beneficiaries coming in contact with those who might have Covid-19.

Currently, there are 374 centres -- with 470 vaccination sites -- for those above the age of 45 in Delhi. There are 101 centres, totalling 354 vaccination sites, for those between the ages of 18 and 44 years. There were only 16,900 doses of Covaxin left in Delhi as on Wednesday morning, which were administered to beneficiaries across 44 centres and will be exhausted by the end of the day, health officials said.

“Thursday onwards, there will be no centre administering Covaxin -- the government has had to shut 100 centres for want of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech has refused to provide any more doses to Delhi. In a few days, those who have received the first dose of the vaccine will be ready for their second dose. We hope that the Centre will intervene and get us more (Covaxin) doses from Bharat Biotech,” said AAP MLA Atishi while releasing the daily vaccination bulletin on Wednesday.





