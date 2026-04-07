Raising Delhi’s tree cover from 3 to 11% can lower ‘felt heat’ by 1°C: Report

Increasing tree cover from 3% to 11% in a one square kilometre area during peak summer conditions in Delhi can lower experienced temperatures by as much as 1 degree Celsius (°C), according to a report released by Artha Global and data.org. The study used high-resolution geospatial data and surveys of 2,368 households across all 70 assembly constituencies (Hindustan Times)

This cooling potential far outpaces the warming caused by urbanisation, as the study – titled Mapping Heat Inequality Across Neighbourhoods in Delhi – found that increasing built-up area from 25% to 55% raises experienced temperatures by only about 0.6°C. This “asymmetry” positions modest greening as a far more effective tool for reducing heat stress than concrete is for increasing it.

“Going from a significantly underbuilt green area to a very built area, you’re seeing changes of about 0.6°, but when we increase green cover by about 5 to 10 percentage points, you’re getting a cooling effect of one degree,” said Neelanjan Sircar, one of the co-authors, while presenting the paper on Monday in New Delhi.

The report recommends shifting from city-wide averages to micro-level heat action plans that zero in on ward-level “hot pockets.” It urges urban design that treats vegetation as “essential infrastructure,” integrating wetlands and shaded corridors into the city’s master plan.

The study used high-resolution geospatial data and surveys of 2,368 households across all 70 assembly constituencies. Extreme heat emerges as a “structural stressor” that deepens urban inequalities, the report found.

Sleep disruption rises by 5 to 6% for every 3°C increase in experienced heat. Access to air conditioning provides a vital buffer – AC-owning households report three times higher levels of “good sleep” (31.2%) compared to those without (13.0%). Usage patterns confirm cooling as a nighttime necessity, with 97.5% of AC owners running units between 9pm and 7am to recover from daytime heat.

Yet this protection widens economic gaps. AC households spend nearly twice as much on electricity during summer months, with average bills hitting ₹2,560 versus ₹1,405 for non-AC users. Only about 30% of surveyed residents own an AC, forcing the majority to endure the physical toll of rising temperatures unchecked.

A 3°C hike in experienced heat links to a 15% rise in reported illness and a 10% jump in households missing work. AC ownership correlates with an 11.6% lower incidence of heat-related illness and 18% less work loss.

“We see that the incidence of heat-induced illness is going up from about 30% to about 40%, and we see households reporting somebody missing work due to heat also going up significantly to well over 25%,” Sircar said.