Rajghat power plant to be turned into public leisure destination

The Delhi government has come up with an ambitious plan to repurpose the defunct Rajghat Power Station as a major public leisure complex, which would include turning its turbine halls into everything from open-air concert venues to modular open-air plazas and multilevel rooftop cafes to weekly night markets hosting local artisans, officials said on Monday. Rajghat power station officially ceased operations and was decommissioned in December 2015 (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The power department has taken inspiration from a similar project in London, United Kingdom, extensively studying the redevelopment of the Battersea Power Station. More than 40 years after it was decommissioned, the coal-fired power station, located on the bank of the River Thames, was redeveloped into a mixed-use district and reopened in October 2022. The project retained the character of the building, while introducing cultural venues, public plazas, restaurants, riverfront walkways and offices to the space.

Set up in 1980, the Rajghat coal-powered plant is spread over 45 acres in central Delhi, along the Yamuna. It was decommissioned in 2015 over its contribution to air pollution in Delhi. Since then, it has stayed unused and several redevelopment proposals have failed to materialise.

A government official said that several case studies have been taken up for reutilising the site, adding that “according to proposals under consideration, the area could be redesigned into modular open-air venues that remain active well into the night.”

“The cultural programming is being seen as the anchor for night-time footfall, creating safe, vibrant public spaces while generating economic activity after dark,” the official added.

The proposal by the government, seen by HT, said that just like Battersea project, the repurposed turbine halls will host open air concerts and theatre with the chimneys as a dramatic backdrop in a mixed-access model. “Construct a modular open air plaza near the Rajghat chimney featuring a versatile stage and tiered seating for 1,000 people inspired by the Battersea’s use of industrial backdrop for visual impact. We can schedule weekly event line up blending Delhi diverse cultural taste,” one suggestions stated.

In an attempt to make the space more accessible during the night, the proposal also talked about extending Delhi Metro’s late night service from ITO or deploying dedicated DTC e-buses.

Official said that parts of the plant’s existing structure, such as the boiler house and the administrative buildings, can be used to set up rooftop cafes with a panoramic view of the illuminated chimney, the Yamuna River and the skyline of Delhi. Another suggestion states that the chimney base, with an elevated platform, could be used to set up a Skydeck with telescopes and paid entry.

A section of the turbine hall, the five-page proposal said, could be turned into a compact multipurpose venue modelled on the Bharat Mandapam. “The hall will have 1,000 seat capacity which can be used for educational seminars and summits. The adjacent open courtyard can be used to host mini festivals. it can be branded as Rajghat Sabhagar,” the official quoted above added.

To be sure, the various proposals being considered are still in initial stage.

In a response, power minister Ashish Sood said, “We need four to five major open spaces in Delhi on the lines of the India Gate area. The idea is to create an open space for people of Delhi and at the same time take off the load on power infrastructure of the city. If we are able to bring people outside their home, we are not just giving them open space for leisure but also taking off load from out power infrastructure. Delhi needs more open spaces and the Rajghat plant can be turned into a model space with night time economy.”

He said that more public spaces reduce the load by lowering the consumption.

Supporting this cultural hub, the department is also examining the creation of a dedicated food street within the Rajghat complex. Licensed vendors would sell popular Delhi street food, chaat, kebabs and Old Delhi specialities, officials said, adding the idea is expected to generate steady night-time employment while offering affordable leisure options for residents.

Other proposals under consideration near the power plant complex include a Yamuna riverfront promenade with LED-lit walkways, seating areas and leisure zones, aimed at encouraging evening walks and social activity. The plan for a late-night heritage museum using augmented and virtual reality is also being explored, allowing visitors to engage with Delhi’s power history beyond conventional daytime hours.

The land for the defunct Rajghat Power Plant in Delhi has complex ownership, with about 70% owned by the Delhi government and the rest by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), though the central government’s Land & Development Office (L&DO) holds the original lease and claims some reversionary rights as the lessee. DDA is also exploring ideas for redeveloping the space as an “experience centre”, “night time recreation zone” among other options. It was earlier one of the contender sites for developing the new Delhi government secretariat.