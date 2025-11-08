Rajinder Nagar coaching deaths: LG approves action against 2 DFS officers

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday approved disciplinary proceedings against two Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officers in connection with the July 2024 tragedy where three civil servant aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in central Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar. The basement library of RAU’s IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar area got flooded following heavy rainfall. (HT Archive)

The statement by the Raj Niwas mentioned that the two “Group A” officers – divisional officer Vedpal and assistant divisional officer Udaivir Singh of the DFS, were placed under suspension following the deaths of the three students.

“Delhi LG has approved disciplinary action against them under Rule-18 and Rule 14 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965. Saxena has also directed the directorate of vigilance to ensure adherence to the stipulated timelines for completion of instant disciplinary proceedings,” an official from the LG office said, quoting the statement.

On July 27, 2024, the basement library of RAU’s IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar area got flooded following heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of three students who were left stranded. Only 26 days before the tragedy, the two officers had inspected the premises for issuance of fire safety certificate, and gave a go-ahead for the basement to be illegally used as a seating room/library, the official said.

“On the basis of their wrong recommendation, a fire safety certificate was issued on July 9, by the Delhi Fire Services. Both of them were found responsible for concealment of fact regarding misuse of the basement as a library, and failure to refer the matter. Both fire safety officers were placed under suspension by LG Saxena last year after the district magistrate enquiry in the matter,” added the official.

Another official at the LG office told HT that initiation of the disciplinary proceedings against two officers may result in their dismissal from the department.