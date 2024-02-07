 Rajouri night club shooting case: Bawana-Bali gang member arrested from Haryana | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Rajouri night club shooting case: Bawana-Bali gang member arrested from Haryana

Rajouri night club shooting case: Bawana-Bali gang member arrested from Haryana

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Feb 07, 2024 01:30 PM IST

The gangster identified as one Sahil Kumar was arrested on Monday (February 5) from Pandav Nagar Colony bus depot in Naryana

New Delhi: The Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday said they arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang, who was absconding in a shooting case.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The gangster identified as one Sahil Kumar, was arrested on Monday (February 5) from Pandav Nagar Colony bus depot in Naryana at about 8.30pm, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (special cell) Alok Kumar said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sahil is an accused in a shooting case which took place on December 15 last year at a nightclub in the Rajouri Garden area in West Delhi.

“On December 15 last year, Sahil, along with his six associates, reached the Hangover Club in Rajouri Garden and fired gunshots. A case was registered in connection with the firing incident, and two suspects were arrested. Sahil and other culprits were absconding,” the DCP said.

DCP Kumar said that the Delhi Police received information about the presence of an active member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang in outer Delhi areas nearly a month ago.

Thereafter, the police swung into action and gathered further details about Sahil’s activities and based on specific input, he was arrested from Haryana on Monday, said the DCP.

A trap was laid at the spot, and as he appeared around 8.30pm, he was surrounded by the raiding team and asked to surrender, the DCP said. He, however, threatened the raiding police team with a pistol, but the team managed to overpower and arrest him.

Sahil has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the special sell police station, said DCP Kumar.

Sahil, a resident of Aman Vihar in outer Delhi, has previously been involved in eight cases of robbery and attempt to murder, said police. He is also an active member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang.

Bawana and Bali, who were involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and Arms Act, etc, were arrested in 2019 from the Kanjhawala area in North West Delhi following a shoot out.

According to the police, Sahil arranged logistics and financial help for the gang members.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On