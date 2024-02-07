Rajouri night club shooting case: Bawana-Bali gang member arrested from Haryana

New Delhi: The Delhi Police special cell on Wednesday said they arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang, who was absconding in a shooting case. (Representative Photo)

The gangster identified as one Sahil Kumar, was arrested on Monday (February 5) from Pandav Nagar Colony bus depot in Naryana at about 8.30pm, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (special cell) Alok Kumar said.

Sahil is an accused in a shooting case which took place on December 15 last year at a nightclub in the Rajouri Garden area in West Delhi.

“On December 15 last year, Sahil, along with his six associates, reached the Hangover Club in Rajouri Garden and fired gunshots. A case was registered in connection with the firing incident, and two suspects were arrested. Sahil and other culprits were absconding,” the DCP said.

DCP Kumar said that the Delhi Police received information about the presence of an active member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang in outer Delhi areas nearly a month ago.

Thereafter, the police swung into action and gathered further details about Sahil’s activities and based on specific input, he was arrested from Haryana on Monday, said the DCP.

A trap was laid at the spot, and as he appeared around 8.30pm, he was surrounded by the raiding team and asked to surrender, the DCP said. He, however, threatened the raiding police team with a pistol, but the team managed to overpower and arrest him.

Sahil has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the special sell police station, said DCP Kumar.

Sahil, a resident of Aman Vihar in outer Delhi, has previously been involved in eight cases of robbery and attempt to murder, said police. He is also an active member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang.

Bawana and Bali, who were involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and Arms Act, etc, were arrested in 2019 from the Kanjhawala area in North West Delhi following a shoot out.

According to the police, Sahil arranged logistics and financial help for the gang members.