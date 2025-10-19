Rajputana Rifles Bailey’s bridge inaugurated

Army officials on Saturday inaugurated the long-awaited Bailey’s bridge near the Rajputana Rifles headquarters — the oldest rifle regiment of the Indian Army — on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment.

Located directly in front of the headquarters between metro pillars 60 and 62, the bridge will be operational from Tuesday since the Army officials who will be using it have left for the festive break.

The absence of a bridge has been a subject of concern due to the poor conditions soldiers face because of lack of a safe crossing at their headquarters

On May 26, HT reported how soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles were being forced to cross a foul-smelling culvert that routinely overflowed during rains due to the absence of a safe foot overbridge. The regiment’s trainees, stationed on one side of Ring Road and the parade ground on the other, have had to wade through knee- or waist-deep drain water or take a 2.5km detour to cross the stretch.

Following the report, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue and directed agencies to provide a solution. After the Public Works Department informed the court that a permanent foot overbridge would take at least a year to complete, the court suggested building a Bailey’s bridge as a temporary but urgent measure.

Officials said assembling the prefabricated bridge segments has been completed by the army in the last one month.