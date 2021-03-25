IND USA
Congress MPs walk out amid voting on the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill at Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears NCT Bill amid uproar: All you need to know

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, cleared with an 83-45 vote in Rajya Sabha, says that “government” in Delhi will now refer to the L-G in the context of all laws passed
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:42 AM IST

Parliament on Wednesday cleared amendments effectively handing over executive powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G) from the Delhi legislative assembly. Here is all you need to know about the amendments and why they triggered angry protests and a walkout by opposition parties:

• The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, cleared with an 83-45 vote in Rajya Sabha, says that “government” in Delhi will now refer to the L-G in the context of all laws passed.

• The opinion of the L-G will be mandatory before any executive action is taken.

• The bill was approved by Lok Sabha on Monday.

• The Upper House cleared it following several hours of heated debate, followed by a division of votes demanded by the Opposition.

• The Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress, and Samajwadi Party opposed the bill but walked out in protest.

• The Congress walked out after the division of votes.

• Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was a “sad day for Indian democracy”.

• He said they will continue to struggle to restore power back to the people.

• Opposition parties, including the Congress, said the proposed legislation was unconstitutional and demanded it be referred to a select committee for scrutiny.

• The government said the amendments have been brought to ensure that the Delhi government functions properly.

• The bill that “before taking any executive action... the opinion of Lieutenant Governor... shall be obtained on all such matters as may be specified, by a general or special order”, and that the “legislative assembly shall not make any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration or conduct inquiries”.

• Opposing the bill, Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has brought the bill as the party lost the Delhi assembly elections twice.

