Rajya Sabha clears NCT Bill amid uproar: All you need to know

Parliament on Wednesday cleared amendments effectively handing over executive powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G) from the Delhi legislative assembly. Here is all you need to know about the amendments and why they triggered angry protests and a walkout by opposition parties:

• The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, cleared with an 83-45 vote in Rajya Sabha, says that “government” in Delhi will now refer to the L-G in the context of all laws passed.

• The opinion of the L-G will be mandatory before any executive action is taken.

• The bill was approved by Lok Sabha on Monday.

• The Upper House cleared it following several hours of heated debate, followed by a division of votes demanded by the Opposition.

Also Read | Sad day, says Kejriwal as NCT bill is approved

• The Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress, and Samajwadi Party opposed the bill but walked out in protest.

• The Congress walked out after the division of votes.

• Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was a “sad day for Indian democracy”.

• He said they will continue to struggle to restore power back to the people.

• Opposition parties, including the Congress, said the proposed legislation was unconstitutional and demanded it be referred to a select committee for scrutiny.

• The government said the amendments have been brought to ensure that the Delhi government functions properly.

• The bill that “before taking any executive action... the opinion of Lieutenant Governor... shall be obtained on all such matters as may be specified, by a general or special order”, and that the “legislative assembly shall not make any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration or conduct inquiries”.

• Opposing the bill, Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh said the BJP government at the Centre has brought the bill as the party lost the Delhi assembly elections twice.