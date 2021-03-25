Sad day, says Kejriwal as NCT bill is approved

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi on Wednesday called it a “black day” for the Indian democracy as Parliament passed a bill seeking to give overarching powers to the Delhi lieutenant governor over the elected government and the assembly.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha passed the legislation on Monday. The bill will now be sent for the President’s approval before it becomes a law.

Chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal called it a sad day for the Indian democracy, but added that work in Delhi will neither stop nor slow down. “RS passes GNCTD amendment Bill. Sad day for Indian democracy. We will continue our struggle to restore power back to people. Whatever be the obstacles, we will continue doing good work. Work will neither stop nor slow down,” he tweeted.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “fears Kejriwal”.

“It is a black day for Indian democracy. The rights of the government elected by the people of Delhi have been snatched away and put in the hands of the lieutenant governor. Look at the irony - Parliament, which is the temple of democracy, was chosen for the murder of democracy. The people of Delhi will fight against this dictatorship,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

As constitutional experts and senior government officials said the bill will impact day-to-day governance in the city and functioning of the Delhi assembly, the AAP said it may move the Supreme Court against the bill.

The passage of the bill comes at a time when the Delhi government is planning to bring in fundamental reforms to excise rules in the Capital and roll out an ambitious scheme to provide ration under the public distribution scheme at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the bill was an unconditional attempt to make the Delhi government “administratively impotent”. “The GNCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is an unconstitutional attempt to make Delhi government ‘administratively impotent’ by a political party that has been made ‘electorally impotent’ by the people of Delhi,” he said.

According to the bill, “government” in the national capital would mean the “Lieutenant Governor” in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy sought to dispel the concerns of the opposition members saying the amendments in the Act will create a sound government mechanism in the NCT of Delhi.

PDT Achary, former secretary general of Lok Sabha, however, said the bill suffers from serious constitutional infirmities.

“It seeks to nullify the July 2018 decision of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. It is against the law laid down by the Supreme Court. The definition of the government can only be the elected government,” he said. Senior government officials said once the bill becomes an Act, L-G Anil Baijal will have the power to call for any file of the Delhi government.

A senior official said after the bill becomes law, it will cause increased friction between the legislature and executive.

“This is because the amendment states that not just decisions of the council of ministers, but the opinion of the L-G will have to be sought on the decision taken by every minister. Delhi has seven ministers, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and each of them issues dozens of orders/directives daily. The back-and-forth of files will only delay projects,” the official said. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta welcomed the passing of the bill, saying it will help improve administration in Delhi.