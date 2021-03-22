Random testing for Covid-19 to begin at Delhi airport, railway stations

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday decided to start random testing passengers at the airport and all railway stations in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

A senior official who attended the meeting said on condition of anonymity that contrary to a few reports, there will be no blanket ban on holi celebrations in the Capital. However, a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) is likely to be issued soon by the Delhi government to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in any such celebration happening in the city is followed. Enforcement will be intensified and there will be a crackdown against those who do not wear masks or do not maintain social distancing.

Also Read | Monday musings: Fatal flirt with Covid-19 will bring back lockdown

“Since there are festivals coming, experts and the lieutenant governor stressed on the need for more caution and regulation. It was decided that the government will start random testing at the Delhi airport and all railway stations. Passengers coming from states with high incidences of Covid-19 cases will be the main focus of such random testing. But, others will also be checked,” the official said.

Vaccination will also be increased, with special focus on the economically weaker section as they do not have access to digital platforms to register for the inoculation drive, a second official said, requesting anonymity.

The existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing will continue.

Delhi, on Sunday, reported 823 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a span of 24 hours, according to data from the health department. This was the second time in two days that Delhi’s Covid-19 daily tally crossed 800.

The increase has been particularly sharp since last Monday, March 15, when the city saw 368 cases. The trend is in tandem with similar rise in infections in several other states, particularly Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Overall, the weekly average of new cases a day across India has risen from around 23,500 on March 15 to over 31,600 on March 19.