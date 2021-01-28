R-Day violence unfortunate, but farm laws still an issue: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the January 26 violence in Delhi was “unfortunate”, even as he maintained that the incident does not put an end to the concerns regarding the three contentious farm laws against which farmers across several states have been protesting. On Republic Day, farmer groups had clashed with police in several part of the city including the ITO intersection and the iconic Red Fort.

“Farmers are distressed. Every party has cheated farmers for years. Now, it has become a question of existence for farmers after the government passed the three contentious farm laws… What happened on January 26 was unfortunate. Those who are actually guilty should be punished. I emphasise the word ‘actually’… But that incident does not put an end to the protest. The concerns still exist and we should all support farmers in a peaceful way. We cannot be a happy nation with unhappy farmers,” said Kejriwal, addressing party members at the AAP national council meet in Delhi’s Kapashera.

On Tuesday (January 26), the party had condemned the violence. On Wednesday, the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused each other for the violence. Both parties alleged that supporters of the other were involved in provoking farmers and instigating violence.

The violence left hundreds injured, including at least 394 police officials. It has so far led to 25 cases and the FIRs mention several farm union leaders. The violence took place after farmer groups organised a tractor rally – to coincide with Republic Day celebrations – on Tuesday, as part of a larger ongoing protest against the three contentious farm laws. The clashes happened when the groups deviated from the designated routes and marched towards central points such as India Gate and Red Fort.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The AAP had voted against the three laws in both Houses of the Parliament when they were passed in September.

The AAP has also been helping the farmers who have gathered at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and several other border points in Delhi with basic amenities ranging from tents and food to free WiFi internet.