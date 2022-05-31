Home / Cities / Delhi News / Redesigning of 16 Delhi roads on European standards to be completed by October
delhi news

Redesigning of 16 Delhi roads on European standards to be completed by October

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has set an October deadline for the beautification and redesigning of 16 roads across the city where work is underway to bring them on par with “European standards”
HT Image
HT Image
Published on May 31, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByAlok K N Mishra

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has set an October deadline for the beautification and redesigning of 16 roads across the city where work is underway to bring them on par with “European standards”.

The redesigned roads will have cycle lanes, footpaths for the differently abled, open spaces, green belts, and free of bottlenecks and unpaved spacesso that the roads are dust free and the commute is smooth.

Inspecting one of the stretches from Brittania Chowk to Outer Ring Road in Pitampura along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, Kejriwal directed officials to speed up work. “Road beautification pilot project is going on in full swing on all 16 stretches, and the work will be completed by September-October. After completion of the pilot project, the best model will be chosen and applied to the 500km (of roads) across Delhi to redesign them on par with European standards. Delhi boasts of very wide roads but they don’t meet international standards of quality. Hence, the Delhi government is doing its best to overcome the various challenges and deliver splendid roads,” said Kejriwal after inspection.

According to a statement issued by the government after the inspection, Kejriwal expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of plants along the roadside and on the central verge, noting that the “saplings planted on the central verge are quite small and are located far apart”. He suggested planting trees in the same way that “dense plants are planted along European roads and on the central verge”.

The statement further said Sisodia suggested having murals painted on the walls.

“Along the road, statues of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh and Rani Lakshmibai have been constructed to instil a strong feeling of nationalism in people. Two fountains, artwork on the foot-overbridge, a sandstone bench, a Buddha statue, a state-of-the-art info board, steel elements, and sandstone art work have also been completed. On one side of the road, a path for bikes and a footpath have been constructed,” the official said.

In November 2019, Kejriwal approved the redesign of the 16 PWD roads as part of a pilot project which, if successful, would be replicated on 540 kilometres of Delhi roads.

The roads where redesigning is going on include stretches along Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh; Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram; Vikas Marg-Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari More; Narwana Road-Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal Niwas; Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road West Enclave, Pitampura; Wazirpur Depot Crossing (NSP) to Rithala Metro Station; Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Road (from Moti Nagar T-Point to Pusa Road roundabout).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.

    Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post

    Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested by the ED in an alleged money laundering case.&nbsp;

    Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

    Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

  • Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

    ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

  • (HT Photo)

    Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

    Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.

  • Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/HT)

    One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav

    There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out