The Delhi government is set to organise a two day “Yamunotsav” festival at Vasudev Ghat, on November 2 and 3, culture minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday. The minister added that the event will strengthen Delhi’s cultural and emotional connect with the Yamuna River. ‘Renewed engagement with the river’: 2-day Yamunotsav in Delhi

“The continuity and cleanliness of the Yamuna are central to Delhi’s identity. Our efforts are aimed at ensuring that the river flows pure and alive. Following the recent Chhath celebrations, which saw devotees performing rituals on the Yamuna’s banks after five years, the festival aims to continue that renewed engagement with the river,” Mishra said.

“Yamunotsav” is being jointly organised by the Department of Culture and Yamuna Sansad. The inaugural day will focus on the spiritual aspects of the river, beginning with a Jalabhishek, a ritual where water is offered to the Yamuna using sacred water brought from Yamunotri, the minister said. The ceremony will be followed by the Yamuna katha (narration of the river’s story) and an evening aarti at the ghat.

Describing the festival as grand and divine, Mishra said the Yamuna holds both ecological and cultural significance for the Capital, and preserving its purity remains one of the government’s top priorities.

According to Yamuna Sansad convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari, the second day will be devoted to scientific deliberations at the Yamuna Conclave. The conclave will host five thematic sessions featuring ministers from the Centre and Delhi government, members of Parliament and water conservation experts who will discuss practical approaches to rejuvenate the river.

“We want every resident of Delhi to be part of this collective effort to celebrate the Yamuna and to pledge to protect it,” Tiwari said.