Reorganised districts in Delhi assigned magistrates

The Delhi government on Saturday appointed district magistrates (DMs) to the newly notified districts and gave additional charges to several other AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre IAS officers. The 13 districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The reorganisation of districts in the Capital was announced on Thursday and the revenue districts have now increased from 11 to 13. While three new ones have been carved out — Old Delhi, Central North and Outer North — the existing Shahdara district has been merged with others.

The 13 districts are South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Central North, South West, Outer North, North West, North East, East, South and West.

A services department order stated that the 2012 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer G Sudhakar was transferred from the Central district to Old Delhi as its new district magistrate.

Shailendra Singh Parihar, DM of erstwhile Shahdara district, will be the new DM of Central North district. Abhishek Bhukkal (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services 2018) will be the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Shalimar Bagh, and Pawan Kumar (DANICS 2020) of Model Town sub-division under the district.

Kumar Abhishek (AGMUT 2016) will be the new DM of Outer North district, and Ankur Meshram (DANICS 2014) will be the SDM.

Shiv Singh Meena (DANICS 2018) will be SDM of Mundka, Kanika (DANICS 2022) of Narela and Jarad Pratik Anil (DANICS 2023) of Bawana sub-divisions under the new district plan.

Shashipal Dabas, 2016 batch DANICS officer, will be the new additional district magistrate (ADM) of the Old Delhi district. Mala Sood (DANICS 2019) will be the SDM of Sadar Bazar division, and Manoj Kumar (DANICS 2022) of Chandni Chowk sub-division under Old Delhi.