Republic Day 2023: Ban on flying objects; check dos and don'ts at Kartavya Path

Updated on Jan 25, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Police also requested citizens to contact the nearest officer if they spotted any suspicious objects or activity.

The ban on aerial objects was put in place by the Delhi Police for 29 days - from January 18 till February 15. (ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft, have been prohibited in the national capital in lieu of Republic Day celebrations. The ban was put in place by the Delhi Police for 29 days - from January 18 till February 15.

According to the police, the use of such aerial objects by antisocial or criminal elements in society may pose a threat to the safety of the public and dignitaries. Those violating the rules are liable for punishment under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, IPC, as per the order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Delhi Traffic Police also requested citizens to contact the nearest officer if they spotted any suspicious objects or activity.

The Delhi Police has also issued guidelines for those attending the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. Seating will be open from 7am and help desks will be available at several points if visitors require any assistance.

1. Only those with valid tickets and who have taken both doses of Covid vaccine will be allowed entry.

2. Carry ID card and vaccination certificates.

3. Children below the age of 15 are restricted from the ceremony.

Prohibited items

Eatables, thermos flasks, water bottles, cans and pouches.

Camera, binocular, handycam, tape recorder and transistor.

Bag, pen and briefcase.

Digital diaries and i-pad.

Remote-controlled car lock-keys.

Umbrella, toy gun and replica fire arms.

Alcohol, perfumes and spray.

Knives, scissors and razors

Arms, ammunition, fireworks, crackers and explosives.

Dagger, sword and sharp objects.

Park and ride service is facilitated at north (Palika parking, Connaught place) and south (JLN Stadium) of Kartavya Path.

Meanwhile, amid Republic Day parade rehearsals on Monday, Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls and vehicular congestion near Pragati Maidan, Sardar Patel Marg, Akshardham and ITO. Police have issued several advisories and alternate routes to reduce inconvenience to commuters.

Ritu Maria Johny

Ritu Maria Johny

