Residents contend with leaky pipes, crumbling walls at DDA’s ‘luxury’ condos in Dwarka

About nine months ago, when residents first moved into their new flats at Golf View Condos — a premium Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing project in Dwarka — they expected the comfort and amenities promised as part of a luxury development. But within days, that promise gave way to leaking pipes, crumbling plaster, faulty wiring, and unfinished construction. The crumbling facade of DDA’s Golf View Condos in Sector 19B, Dwarka. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Despite paying over ₹2 crore for these homes, buyers now say they are now spending lakhs more just to make their flats liveable.

One resident, who moved in three months ago after purchasing a flat for ₹3 crore, said problems began the day he took possession. “The wiring was faulty, doors were missing, and there was seepage in walls. I had to spend ₹30 lakh more on repairs and renovations — just to make the house what it was supposed to be in the first place,” he said. He also paid for private security cameras in his building, citing a complete lack of oversight.

Another resident said it’s nearly impossible to move in without spending at least ₹20 lakh extra, mainly because the wiring and plumbing have to be redone. “You have to break the walls and redo the basic fittings. We had no choice,” he added.

During a visit to the society, HT found large patches of plaster missing from building exteriors, exposed wiring and piping — some running through kitchen shelves — and widespread water damage and stains from leaking pipes. Construction material lay scattered across the back lanes, where piles of debris lined the streets.

The buildings’ rooftop service shafts — deep, vertical channels for pipes — were uncovered and lacked any railing or safety barrier. “Someone could fall right in,” a resident pointed out.

Residents also reported frequent water shortages. “We get water three days a week at best. Today it’s there because we made a scene, but tomorrow it might stop again,” said a resident.

Faulty lifts are another major concern. Rishish Jha, an engineer and resident, said that the number of lifts falls short of regulatory norms. “As per the national building code, each building should have three passenger lifts and one service lift. We have only two, and they break down frequently,” he said. In one incident, he added, a lift dropped multiple floors before the emergency brakes kicked in. One lift in Jha’s building broke down three times during HT’s visit.

Residents are currently unable to use the basement parking because it hasn’t received a fire safety clearance. As a result, cars are parked on the narrow internal roads, leaving space for only one lane of traffic. “Often, cars going opposite ways get stuck. What are we supposed to do in an emergency? It will be impossible for an ambulance or fire engine to get in,” said a resident.

Despite repeated complaints, residents say they’ve received little help from DDA. “We had to create a WhatsApp group ourselves and include DDA officials and workmen just to coordinate basic fixes. There’s no initiative from the DDA’s side. They don’t seem to care about this place,” said one resident.

Another added, “We’ve paid such a high price for these homes. We can’t afford to leave. We have no option but to live with these problems.”

The DDA did not respond to requests for comment.