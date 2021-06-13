Restaurants to open at 50% capacity in Delhi, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% capacity as he announced more relaxations for the Capital's exit from its Covid-19 induced lockdown. Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the Delhi government is likely to allow the opening of restaurants with 50% capacity.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal to address media, could ease Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown

“Educational institutions, coaching institutions will stay closed. No public gathering will be allowed. Swimming pools, sports complexes, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks, water parks, amusement parks, banquet halls, assembly halls, and auditoriums will also remain closed,” Kejriwal announced at a virtual press briefing.

These norms will be observed for one week and will be continued if fresh Covid-19 cases continue to decline, the chief minister said further. However, he also warned of strict curbs if daily cases begin to rise.

Weddings can take place only in courts or at homes with only 20 guests allowed to attend. A similar number of people can attend funerals and last rites. Delhi Metro and buses will run at 50% passenger capacity while in other modes of public transport, such as auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and taxis can carry only two passengers each.

Kejriwal also announced religious places can open but no visitors will be allowed inside.

The latest relaxations will come into effect from June 14 and mark the third phase of Delhi's exit from the lockdown. The lockdown began on the night of April 19 and was originally scheduled to be lifted in the early morning hours of April 26 but witnessed several extensions. However, with the city's daily Covid-19 cases declining, the first stage of unlock began on May 31, with construction and factory works exempted from the lockdown.

Also Read: Markets, shops reopen on 'odd-even' basis after nearly 2 months

In the second phase, which began on June 7, Delhi Metro was allowed to resume operations. Government offices, private offices, shops, malls and markets were also permitted to open, albeit with certain conditions. E-commerce activities were also given the nod to resume services.