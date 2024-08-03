Retired govt employee found murdered at home in New Ashok Nagar

A 72-year-old retired government employee was found murdered, with multiple stab wounds in his abdomen, at his house in New Ashok Nagar in east Delhi on Saturday morning, police said. A murder case was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station and investigation was being carried out to identify and nab the killer, police said. (Representational image)

The knife used in the crime was found on the terrace of the house, police said adding that they are also probing the family members of the victim and added that a property dispute angle has emerged in the initial investigation.

The victim, who retired from the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) in 2012, lived in the first-floor house with his two sons and their families.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said that at 6.39am, the New Ashok Nagar police station received a call from a person who alleged that someone had killed his father. A police team reached the caller’s location at C-block in New Ashok Nagar and found that a 72-year-old man was lying dead on a bed.

“The elderly man, Gautam Thakur, was found dead. There were stab wounds in his abdomen. The call was made by his elder son, Mukesh Thakur. The crime scene was preserved and inspected by forensic experts. The photography and videography of the crime scene was also done,” said DCP Gupta. “Further probe is underway,” added Gupta.

Investigators have learnt that the elderly man had recently sold a property in Khera Khurd village. “All the facts are being verified, and further legal action would be taken accordingly,” the officer added.