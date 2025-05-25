Revamp of Rajon ki Baoli in south Delhi complete, handed over to ASI

As one steps into the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, the city’s din fades, replaced by the hush of history. Down a winding path framed by trees and ruins lies the quiet presence of Rajon ki Baoli—a 16th-century stepwell nestled on the park’s western edge. At first glance, it appears like any other relic of Delhi’s past. But approach the northern gateway, and a grand space of symmetry and silence slowly unfolds. The Rajon Ki Baoli in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park was built in the 16th century during the reign of Sultan Sikandar Lodi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Restoration work on the baoli, which began in July 2024, is now completed. It had been handed back to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on May 16, an ASI official said.

While the larger Mehrauli Archaeological Park falls under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the baoli is maintained by ASI. Its northern entrance opens into a serene courtyard and a descending flight of 66 stone steps that lead to the water’s edge. Surrounded on three sides by high walls and open to the north, the stepwell remains partially filled with natural groundwater—an oasis amid ruins.

Flanking its western side is a mosque and a tomb, both of which required significant conservation. “The plasterwork on the tomb was in poor condition and has now been redone. We’ve also tried to recreate some of the ornamental carvings that had eroded,” said an ASI official.

The uppermost tier of the baoli features a rhythm of arches—ten each along the eastern and western walls, with two to three blind arches in between. On the eastern side, the original ornamental medallions above each arch remain intact. On the western wall, however, the arches have been repaired and replastered, with none of the original ornamentation surviving.

Among the more challenging aspects of the restoration was cleaning out the waterbody itself. “One of our main tasks was removing the thick debris from the bottom of the baoli. The high water level made it difficult at first,” the official said. The source of the baoli is underground water, which had originally risen almost to the topmost steps.

On the southern side lies a well, connected to the baoli at two levels to ensure water equilibrium. ASI plans to install a water-level-sensitive pump to manage excess water and maintain balance between the baoli and the well. “Once the well was cleaned, we decided to install a motor that will activate based on water levels. It’s a way to preserve the structure while respecting its original design,” the official said.

Rajon ki Baoli—also known as Rajon-ki-bain—dates back to around 1506, built during the reign of Sikandar Lodi of the Delhi Sultanate. According to the ASI publication Delhi and its Neighbourhood, a chhatri (umbrella-like structure) near the mosque bears an inscription dating the construction to 912 AH (1506 CE), stating that it was built during the reign of Sikandar Lodi (1489-1517).

Originally, the baoli served as more than just a water source. It was a gathering space, a cooling retreat, and a communal hub. According to an ASI board at the site, water from the adjoining well was used for drinking, while the baoli itself supported bathing, irrigation, and recreational use. In the 19th or early 20th century, the structure became a resting spot for stonemasons—raj mistris—lending the baoli its present name.

On the western end, the restored chhatri now shelters the tomb of Khwaja Mohammad. “One side of the tomb had collapsed. We’ve reconstructed the damaged portion and replastered the dome, including the ceiling medallion,” the official added.

The mosque adjacent to the tomb had also fallen into disrepair, with sections of the ceiling and wall plaster eroded by time. These too have now been restored, with some inscriptions replicated based on historical records.

The baoli has been handed back to ASI for further maintenance and conservation. ASI has also reintroduced fish into the water, hoping they will keep algal growth under control and bring life back to the stepwell.

What was once a crumbling monument is now slowly returning to its former dignity—a rare space where the earth, water, and architecture of medieval Delhi still hold together in a delicate, breathing balance.