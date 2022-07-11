Ritu Beri on #DelhiPolice merchandise: Wanted to create a sense of pride and honour

Backpacks, totes, duffle bags, purses, wallets, caps — You name it, and Delhi Police has it in their new set of merchandise designed by Ritu Beri. The designer, who has previously created uniforms for the Indian Railways, describes designing for the police force as a “great honour” and a “challenging task”, calling it one of the most interesting projects she has worked on.

Beri says, “We wanted to infuse fresh and powerful ideas into our designs to develop a feeling of strength and duty. At the same time, we wanted the designs to have a classic and timeless vibe, creating a sense of pride and honour.”

Since the Delhi Police force has a strong connection with the youth, with their Twitter handle being hugely popular among the masses, the designer made a point that the creations resonated with “people of all age groups”. All the items are khaki in colour with red and blue stripes and the Delhi Police logo, and apart from bags, the range also has apparel, cufflinks, keychains, and other fashion accessories. The merchandise will be available to the public soon, the details of which are being planned currently.

She shares that “the police officers were very welcoming and helpful” in giving her “valuable input and support throughout”. “Every step was well thought out, and we proceeded with detailed research of design, colour, and fabrics,” says Beri, who informs us that she has offered her ideas for a new range of uniforms, too. Without disclosing much, she reveals, “Designing uniforms for the Indian police officers, is challenging given the seriousness of the work. The uniforms are inspired by the unflinching spirit of Delhi Police personnel who defy extreme conditions while giving various services to the citizens. We took into account various factors like seniority, job profile, comfort, functionality and weather, among other important parameters.”

