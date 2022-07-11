Ritu Beri on #DelhiPolice merchandise: Wanted to create a sense of pride and honour
Backpacks, totes, duffle bags, purses, wallets, caps — You name it, and Delhi Police has it in their new set of merchandise designed by Ritu Beri. The designer, who has previously created uniforms for the Indian Railways, describes designing for the police force as a “great honour” and a “challenging task”, calling it one of the most interesting projects she has worked on.
Beri says, “We wanted to infuse fresh and powerful ideas into our designs to develop a feeling of strength and duty. At the same time, we wanted the designs to have a classic and timeless vibe, creating a sense of pride and honour.”
Since the Delhi Police force has a strong connection with the youth, with their Twitter handle being hugely popular among the masses, the designer made a point that the creations resonated with “people of all age groups”. All the items are khaki in colour with red and blue stripes and the Delhi Police logo, and apart from bags, the range also has apparel, cufflinks, keychains, and other fashion accessories. The merchandise will be available to the public soon, the details of which are being planned currently.
She shares that “the police officers were very welcoming and helpful” in giving her “valuable input and support throughout”. “Every step was well thought out, and we proceeded with detailed research of design, colour, and fabrics,” says Beri, who informs us that she has offered her ideas for a new range of uniforms, too. Without disclosing much, she reveals, “Designing uniforms for the Indian police officers, is challenging given the seriousness of the work. The uniforms are inspired by the unflinching spirit of Delhi Police personnel who defy extreme conditions while giving various services to the citizens. We took into account various factors like seniority, job profile, comfort, functionality and weather, among other important parameters.”
Droupadi Murmu gets warm welcome in Bengaluru by CM, meets Deve Gowda
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, on Sunday arrived in Bengaluru city to meet former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and seek support from the JD(S) - Janata Dal (Secular) - for the presidential election set for July 18. She was welcomed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other party functionaries as she arrived by a private jet.
Opposition slams directives restricting entry of journos into Odisha schools
Opposition parties have slammed directives restricting the entry of journalists into schools in Odisha's Dhenkanal and Kendrapara districts with Congress lawmaker Suresh Routray calling it an attempt to suppress reporting on corruption. Bharatiya Janata Party Member of a former school, Parliament Aparajita Sarangi, and mass education department secretary, said it is the duty of journalists to report irregularities. Journalist Prasanna Mohanty said such orders discourage journalists from reporting on the functioning of the schools.
Delhi’s air quality in ‘satisfactory’ category amid overcast weather
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as overcast weather is likely with light rain or drizzle later in the day. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
PVR superplex, Funtura: Lulu's biggest mall launched in Lucknow | 5 points
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated the biggest mall of the LuLu Group International, the Lulu Mall, in Lucknow. He inspected the mall and its key attractions including the mega LuLu Hypermarket and the family entertainment zone Funtura. Former Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, UP Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali were also present at the inaugural function. The other four are in Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur.
‘52 women cops nabbed 100 criminals in one year’
The Tejaswini scheme, a woman centric safety and empowerment initiative of the northwest district completed one year on Sunday. As part of the scheme, 52 women beat personnel have been instrumental in arresting 100 people, including molesters, bootleggers, robbers, snatchers and auto-lifters over the past year, said Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest). To mark one year of the scheme, the northwest district is celebrating Tejaswini week from July 11 to July 18.
