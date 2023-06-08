Robbers murder elder woman in her N-E Delhi home

A 70-year-old woman died while two others sustained grievous injuries, after a group of four people allegedly entered a house in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur to commit robbery on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

Police said they have identified the suspects on CCTV footage. (Representational image)

The police said that information regarding a robbery at a house in Maujpur’s Ambedkar Basti was received at Jafrabad police station at around 3.15 pm. “The caller said that the residents of house were robbed at the knife point. On reaching the spot, it is found that three persons had received injuries and shifted to a hospital for medical aid. They were identified as Mohammad Abbas, 70, his wife Shamim Khatoon, 70, and their tenant Mohammad Zahid, 22. Later, it was informed that Shamim was declared brought dead at the hospital. As per the preliminary enquiry, it seems that the accused had strangulated the woman. The other two injured persons have been discharged from the hospital after their treatment,” said Joy Tirkey, the deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

He further said that all the accused have been identified based on CCTV footage. “The victim couple have three sons. While two of them are at a drug deaddiction centre, the third one has recently returned from there. We are trying to get the details about his location at time of incident. According to the injured people, the accused strangulated the woman, when tried to resist and raise alarm. The cause of robbery is still unknown. The crime and forensic teams have been called to inspect the scene of the crime. Raids are on to nab the accused and a case in this connection is being lodged at Jafrabad police station,” he said.

