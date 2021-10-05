Rohini court shooting: Special police unit to guard all district courts

The city police on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that the security of the seven district courts in the national capital has been taken over by “the security unit”, a specialised wing of the Delhi Police, and necessary arrangements are being made to prevent a recurrence of the recent firing incident at the Rohini courts, in which three persons, including gangster Jitender Gogi, were killed.

In a status report filed before a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh, the police said security audits of all seven district courts have been conducted and the results are being analysed to decide on the further course of action to revamp the existing security setup at these courts.

The report also said security gadgets and systems on the district court premises are outdated, and they must be updated/replaced with high resolution CCTV cameras and monitors, 360-degree vehicle scanning with RF tag/bar code reader facilities, scanners for luggage and bags, scanners for explosives and narcotics, and boom barriers, among others.

“District courts may be directed to provide these security gadgets and logistics at the earliest to the security unit at each court,” the police said in their affidavit.

The police also recommended that technology be utilised to the maximum to conduct hearings, rather than the accused/litigant being produced before the court or being physically present.

“Given the mark of technology, it would be only prudent to maximise its use. Physical presence, physical production ought to be resorted to in extreme and in compelling circumstances. This will obviate security concerns/ issues to a very substantial degree,” the police affidavit said.

It further said, “It would not be out of place to mention that with the burgeoning population and the pressure on infrastructure, sheer logistical handling of the security becomes a matter of great concern. It is the plea/ suggestion of the Delhi Police that this court may be pleased to sensitise the entire judicial setup to maximise the use of technology.”

The police reply came on a petition that the court had initiated suo motu, to ascertain the safety and security of litigants and other stakeholders following the shooting at Rohini courts.

On the last date of hearing, the bench asked the city police and all stakeholders, including bar associations, to suggest ways to improve the courts’ security.

Police also told the court that the parking area in city courts is insufficient for lawyers; thus vehicles are parked inside the premises and also all along the boundary wall, posing a great security risk.

“Similarly clients/litigants do not have earmarked parking at all in any court. They are parking vehicles on the road and traffic gets jammed. This is a matter of concern and new infrastructure needs to be developed in nearby places with multilevel parking facilities for advocates and clients,” the police affidavit read.

Police said an automatic entry system for advocates and court staff by way of issuing non-clonable smart ID cards should be considered.

“Entry gates for visitors, lawyer and court staff, including police, should be segregated to ensure proper access control,” the police said, while also suggesting that the lawyers’ chambers on court premises should not be allowed to remain open till late night and that respective district courts may issue an order in this regard.

“In all the seven district courts, there should be proper facilities of barracks, women’s rest room with basic amenities, offices and sentry posts, so that security staff can perform duty more effectively...To handle any untoward incident/causality, an ambulance equipped with basic medical facilities should be stationed in every district court,” the police affidavit said.

On Tuesday, the court asked the other stakeholders, including the Centre, the Delhi government and various bar associations to also give their suggestions so that they could be incorporated in the final order. The matter would next be heard on October 12.

Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul, representing the Centre and Delhi Police, said the police have filed their suggestions on the issue.

On September 24, jailed gangster Jitendra Maan Gogi, who was produced before the Rohini courts in connection with a case trial, was gunned down inside the courtroom by two men posing as lawyers. The two assailants were killed in the retaliatory firing by the police. Police later said the gunmen were suspected to be members of the Tillu gang, Gogi’s rival outfit.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. A woman lawyer was also injured in the incident.